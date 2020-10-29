Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA basketball to play Kentucky in Cleveland as schedule takes shape

Kentucky's Ashton Hagans and Nate Sestina talk with coach John Calipari.
Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (0) and Nate Sestina (1) talk with coach John Calipari during the second half against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., on Feb. 4. Kentucky won 80-72.
(James Crisp / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
UCLA’s basketball schedule, an amorphous jumble of games since plans for a season were revived last month, continues to come into sharper focus roughly a month from the opener.

The Bruins announced Thursday they would play Kentucky on Dec. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland as part of the CBS Sports Classic. The team also unveiled the framework for its expanded 20-game Pac-12 Conference schedule that will include two games prior to Christmas, against California on Dec. 6 at Pauley Pavilion and on the road against Oregon on Dec. 23 at Matthew Knight Arena.

The balance of Pac-12 games will start the week of Dec. 30, when UCLA will host Colorado and Utah at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins will play at Arizona and Arizona State the following week and complete their January schedule with home games against Washington and Washington State followed by road games against California and Stanford and home games against Oregon and Oregon State.

Exact dates and times will be announced later.

UCLA will open February with a game against USC at the Galen Center, followed by road games against Washington and Washington State, home games against Arizona and Arizona State and road games against Colorado and Utah.

The Bruins will close the regular season with a game against USC at Pauley Pavilion on March 6 or 7.

Stanford and Oregon State are the only Pac-12 teams UCLA won’t play twice.

The Bruins hope to open the season in late November as part of a multi-team event in San Diego that will also include San Diego State, but those plans have not been formalized.

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
