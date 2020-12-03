UCLA pulls away late to rout Seattle in home opener

Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, Jules Bernard added 16 points and UCLA pulled away late in a close first half to rout Seattle 78-52 on Thursday in the Bruins’ delayed home opener.

It was the first game in six days for the Bruins (2-1), who had Monday’s scheduled Pauley Pavilion opener against Long Beach State postponed for COVID-19-related reasons.

Riley Grigsby scored 12 points despite four fouls and Aaron Nettles added 11 points for the Redhawks (3-2). Playing UCLA for the first time since 1977, Seattle has yet to beat the Bruins in five tries.

But the Redhawks made it close in the first half, trading two-point leads for most of the way.

Advertisement

The Bruins began pulling away with a 14-0 run to close the half and take a 43-29 lead at the break. Campbell scored five points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added four in the spurt that included three 3-pointers. UCLA shot 61% from the floor.

The Redhawks didn’t make a field goal over the final 5:12.

UCLA picked up where it left off to start the second half. The Bruins opened with an 11-2 spurt, including six by Chris Smith, that extended their lead to 54-31. Their bench was on its feet clapping and chanting.

The Bruin reserves really got loud when Jalen Hill dunked off Bernard’s missed 3-pointer. Hill later scored five in a row, pushing UCLA’s lead to 68-41. Hill finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

