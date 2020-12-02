Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

If he’s underperforming, UCLA’s Chris Smith wants to hear all about it

UCLA guard Chris Smith looks to pass as Pepperdine guard Darryl Polk Jr. defends.
UCLA guard Chris Smith looks to pass as Pepperdine guard Darryl Polk Jr. defends during the first half on Nov. 27 in San Diego.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

It’s the sound of silence that Chris Smith finds most disquieting.

The UCLA senior guard wants his coach to verbally push, prod and cajole him, always seeking to bring out his best. It’s a lesson that came from his father, Sean, who also happened to be his first coach.

“He always said, you know, when the coach isn’t yelling at you or isn’t in your face all the time,” Chris said Wednesday, “that’s when you should get scared because that means that he doesn’t see any potential in you and doesn’t feel like if he yells at you it will make a difference.”

Based on his histrionics, Mick Cronin definitely sees massive potential in Smith. The Bruins coach spent much of his team’s first two games with his mouth practically pinned to Smith’s ear imparting his displeasure.

Advertisement

During one timeout exchange in the first half of UCLA’s game against Pepperdine on Friday, the coach and player went back and forth before Cronin offered the final word, bellowing, “No!”

UCLA Sports

UCLA basketball gets unwelcome introduction to ‘COVID season’

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) loses the ball to Pepperdine guard Colbey Ross during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

UCLA Sports

UCLA basketball gets unwelcome introduction to ‘COVID season’

UCLA’s game against Long Beach State on Monday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Long Beach State team.

Message received. Smith scored 17 of his 26 points after halftime during the Bruins’ 107-98 victory in triple overtime and finished with 12 rebounds after having logged zero in that category during his team’s season-opening loss to San Diego State.

Smith said he wasn’t satisfied, realizing that he’s a favorite to become Pac-12 player of the year and has been named to the preseason watch list for the Wooden Award.

Advertisement

“There’s plenty more to work on,” Smith said. “Neither of those two games were the best that I have in store, so I’ve got a lot to work on, I can do a lot in pretty much every single area, but I mean, I guess I’m moving in the right direction definitely from that first game.”

Cronin said he wanted Smith to be more assertive in all phases, including scoring to help a team that often struggles in that department. As far as Smith’s NBA aspirations, Cronin said there’s an obvious deficiency.

“My quest with him is to have him be a much better defender,” Cronin said. “Block more shots, rebound more.”

Hello and goodbye?

Advertisement

Cronin said the proposed NCAA rule allowing players a one-time transfer without sitting out a season could turn college basketball into a free-for-all that’s even more crazed than NBA free agency.

“Imagine if in the NBA, you sign the guy to a four-year deal but he can opt out anytime he wants,” Cronin said. “That’s what we’re going to be forced to deal with in college basketball. You sign a guy to a four-year deal, but he can opt out and play for your opponents if he wants to. And you can spend thousands of dollars recruiting him sophomore, junior, senior year [of high school] flying all over America, and he signs a four-year deal with you. … But now they can just leave. So it’s going to be free agency.”

UCLA Sports

UCLA needs three overtimes to escape with a victory over Pepperdine

UCLA guard Chris Smith dribbles during the second half against Pepperdine on Nov. 27, 2020, in San Diego.

UCLA Sports

UCLA needs three overtimes to escape with a victory over Pepperdine

The UCLA men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season, leaning on a barrage of three-pointers in triple overtime to beat Pepperdine 107-98.

More Coverage

Just win, baby? Success will be needed to sustain UCLA’s Chip Kelly era
College football roundup: Oregon State stuns No. 15 Oregon; Stanford edges Cal

TONIGHT

Advertisement

VS. SEATTLE

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Pauley Pavilion.

On the air: TV: Pac-12 Networks; Radio: 570.

Advertisement

Update: The Redhawks (3-1) present a unique challenge because they are a team that loves to shoot three-pointers and grab offensive rebounds. They have taken 28.5 three-pointers per game while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. More impressive, they have taken down an average of seven more offensive rebounds per game than their opponents. “To have their rebounding numbers,” Cronin said, “you got to play really hard.” In its last two games, Seattle posted a 63-45 victory over Air Force before falling to Cal State Northridge 76-65.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement
Advertisement