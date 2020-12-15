Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA Sports

UCLA-Long Beach State game postponed for second time because of coronavirus

UCLA coach Mick Cronin adjusts his mask on the sideline during a game against San Diego on Dec. 9.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin watches from the sideline during a game against San Diego on Dec. 9. Coronavirus issues within Long Beach State’s program has forced Tuesday’s scheduled game against the Bruins to be postponed.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen Staff Writer 
The Beach is closed.

A positive coronavirus test within the Long Beach State men’s basketball program paused team operations for two weeks Tuesday, postponing its game against UCLA for a second time less than six hours before it was scheduled to tip off at Pauley Pavilion.

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 30 before being delayed because of COVID-19 protocols. While a UCLA statement said both postponements were out of an “abundance of caution based on COVID-19 protocol within the Long Beach State program,” the first did not result in a full team stoppage for Long Beach State.

Long Beach State (1-2) had three rounds of testing for the coronavirus over the last three days, with all members of the program receiving negative results, according to a school statement Tuesday. Then tests before Tuesday’s game returned one positive result, and that individual was isolated. Long Beach State will miss five games during the two-week pause, including the first two games of its Big West Conference schedule.

The Bruins (5-1) have won five straight and have four days before their next scheduled game, against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday at 11 a.m. PST in Cleveland.

It’s the last nonconference game lined up before UCLA resumes its Pac-12 slate at Oregon on Dec. 23.

UCLA SportsCOVID-19 Pandemic
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

