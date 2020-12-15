USC men’s basketball team postpones or cancels next three games because of COVID-19

The USC men’s basketball program will remain paused through its next three games because of a confirmed case of COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

Scheduled home games against San Francisco on Wednesday and Texas Southern on Dec. 23 have been canceled, while a Pac-12 trip to Oregon State on Sunday has been postponed. The school said it would work to reschedule that game.

USC announced the positive coronavirus test last Sunday, forcing its conference opener against Stanford that night to also be postponed. The school has not disclosed who tested positive, but said the individual had been placed in isolation and that the program was going through contact tracing.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s game cancellations mean the Trojans will finish the nonconference portion of their schedule at 4-1, leaving just their 20 league games remaining on their regular-season schedule (including the yet-to-be-rescheduled Stanford and Oregon State contests).

After last playing on Dec. 8, the Trojans’ next scheduled game isn’t until Dec. 31 — which would be a 23-day layoff — when they are slated to host Colorado at Galen Center.