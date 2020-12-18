Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA Sports

Coveted running back prospect Deshun Murrell signs with UCLA

By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Deshun Murrell reaffirmed his allegiance to UCLA on Friday after taking a long look around and deciding there was nowhere else he’d rather be.

The highly coveted running back from Centreville (Ala.) Bibb County High signed with the Bruins after backing out of his verbal commitment last month in the wake of a senior season that triggered strong interest from Penn State.

But the four-star prospect went back to his original choice, announcing his decision during a ceremony at his high school. After Murrell said at the end of a video shown in a darkened gym that he would become a Bruin, the lights came back on and he was wearing a UCLA hat. He immediately signed his letter of intent.

Murrell’s decision is another boost to a recruiting class that continues to gain momentum and represented the second time the Bruins had brought a player who had wavered on his initial commitment back into the fold. They did the same with Gardena Serra High’s Devin Kirkwood, another top prospect who signed with the team earlier this week.

Murrell told 247Sports that he liked the way UCLA developed running backs, mentioning both Josh Kelley and Demetric Felton Jr., and had a strong relationship with the coaching staff, speaking with running backs coach DeShaun Foster every day.

