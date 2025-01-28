Advertisement
High School Sports

Standout receiver Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park commits to UCLA

Record-setting receiver Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park High is lifted by teammate Joel Gonzalez.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Shane Rosenthal, the record-setting receiver at Newbury Park High, had waited months to see if college recruiters might finally notice his skills besides teams in the Ivy League.

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster made a visit to Newbury Park last week, brought Rosenthal in for a recruiting visit, offered him a scholarship and Rosenthal changed his commitment from Princeton to UCLA on Tuesday.

Rosenthal had staggering statistics in high school, with career numbers of 324 receptions for 5,197 yards and 62 touchdowns. He also had 24 interceptions. Newbury Park won the Southern Section Division 2 championship this season.

Rosenthal and standout junior quarterback Brady Smigiel have been teammates and best friends for years, so Rosenthal’s decision certainly can’t hurt UCLA’s chances in recruiting Smigiel, who recently withdrew his commitment to Florida State and listed UCLA as among the schools he’s now looking at.

“They did their research and everything points toward a fit for them. My hats off to them,” said Newbury Park coach Joe Smigiel, who went on Rosenthal’s recruiting visit.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

