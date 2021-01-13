UCLA, Oregon will meet twice in Los Angeles after second postponement
UCLA and Oregon will play each other twice at Pauley Pavilion in a five-day span starting later this month after the teams were forced to move a previously rescheduled game set for next week in Eugene. The game set for Jan. 19 at Matthew Knight Arena had to be rescheduled in the wake of the Ducks pausing all basketball activities because of COVID-19 issues.
The Bruins will play the Ducks on Jan. 28 as originally scheduled before meeting again on Feb. 1. UCLA will also play Oregon State on Jan. 30.
It’s the second time that UCLA and Oregon have had to reschedule the game this season after the first meeting that was originally scheduled for Dec. 23 had to be postponed after an official tested positive for the coronavirus.
The game between the Bruins and Ducks on Feb. 1 will start at 2 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.
UCLA tight end Evidence Njoku and wide receiver Charles Njoku have entered the NCAA transfer portal, joining linebacker Leni Toailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Erwin.
