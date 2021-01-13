Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA Sports

UCLA, Oregon will meet twice in Los Angeles after second postponement

UCLA coach Mick Cronin talks with guard David Singleton.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin talks with guard David Singleton in the Bruins’ 81-75 overtime win at Arizona State on Jan. 7.
(Associated Press)
By Ben Bolch 
UCLA and Oregon will play each other twice at Pauley Pavilion in a five-day span starting later this month after the teams were forced to move a previously rescheduled game set for next week in Eugene. The game set for Jan. 19 at Matthew Knight Arena had to be rescheduled in the wake of the Ducks pausing all basketball activities because of COVID-19 issues.

The Bruins will play the Ducks on Jan. 28 as originally scheduled before meeting again on Feb. 1. UCLA will also play Oregon State on Jan. 30.

It’s the second time that UCLA and Oregon have had to reschedule the game this season after the first meeting that was originally scheduled for Dec. 23 had to be postponed after an official tested positive for the coronavirus.

The game between the Bruins and Ducks on Feb. 1 will start at 2 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.

UCLA Sports

UCLA wide receiver Charles Njoku runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

UCLA Sports

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
