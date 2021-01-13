Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA’s Njoku brothers enter the transfer portal

UCLA wide receiver Charles Njoku runs after a catch for a touchdown against California.
UCLA wide receiver Charles Njoku runs for a touchdown against California at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 15, 2020.
(Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

UCLA tight end Evidence Njoku entered the transfer portal again, and this time he’s got family to keep him company.

Bruins wide receiver Charles Njoku also made himself available by entering the transfer portal, likely ending his stay in Westwood after a redshirt freshman season in which he caught three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Evidence Njoku, a redshirt junior, recorded no statistics in 2020 even though he was cleared to play immediately after having transferred from Miami.

Charles Njoku did not play over the final three games of last season for unspecified reasons. His touchdown came on his first collegiate catch, a 27-yard reception in the second quarter against California on Nov. 15.

Advertisement

The Njokus are the younger siblings of Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. They joined redshirt senior linebacker Leni Toailoa and senior wide receiver Jaylen Erwin among the handful of UCLA players in the transfer portal. Erwin played in only two games last season and Toailoa made three tackles in six games in a diminished role.

Players who enter the transfer portal are allowed to return to their current school if they cannot find a better option, though schools are no longer required to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal.

Sports

Jerry Neuheisel is promoted to UCLA’s wide receivers coach

Former UCLA quarterback Jerry Neuheisel is now playing in Japan.

Sports

Jerry Neuheisel is promoted to UCLA’s wide receivers coach

Former UCLA quarterback Jerry Neuheisel, a graduate assistant for the last three seasons, has been named the Bruins’ wide receivers coach.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement
Advertisement