UCLA’s Njoku brothers enter the transfer portal

UCLA tight end Evidence Njoku entered the transfer portal again, and this time he’s got family to keep him company.

Bruins wide receiver Charles Njoku also made himself available by entering the transfer portal, likely ending his stay in Westwood after a redshirt freshman season in which he caught three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Evidence Njoku, a redshirt junior, recorded no statistics in 2020 even though he was cleared to play immediately after having transferred from Miami.

Charles Njoku did not play over the final three games of last season for unspecified reasons. His touchdown came on his first collegiate catch, a 27-yard reception in the second quarter against California on Nov. 15.

The Njokus are the younger siblings of Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. They joined redshirt senior linebacker Leni Toailoa and senior wide receiver Jaylen Erwin among the handful of UCLA players in the transfer portal. Erwin played in only two games last season and Toailoa made three tackles in six games in a diminished role.

Players who enter the transfer portal are allowed to return to their current school if they cannot find a better option, though schools are no longer required to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal.