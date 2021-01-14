Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA blows out Washington State to stay unbeaten in Pac-12

Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski takes a shot against UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski takes a shot against UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, during the first half Thursday at Pauley Pavilion.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

Contemplating his team’s success amid struggles from a few of its top shooters, UCLA coach Mick Cronin said he envisioned a game where all of his players got hot at the same time.

It came Thursday.

Tyger Campbell got things started with a floater. Cody Riley followed with back-to-back jump shots, a jump hook and a spin move for a layup.

The game wasn’t even three minutes old and the Bruins had made their first five shots. Soon others would join in the shot-making fun, helping UCLA enjoy a rare breather in a start-to-finish 91-61 romp over Washington State at Pauley Pavilion that gave the Bruins a fifth consecutive victory.

Advertisement

Making 54% of their shots was all the more impressive for the Bruins (10-2 overall, 6-0 Pac-12 Conference) considering the display came against a Cougars team that entered Thursday holding opponents to a best-in-the-nation 35.5%.

But Washington State (9-3, 2-3) couldn’t slow Campbell, who made seven of eight shots on the way to 16 points, or Riley, who made five of nine shots while finishing with 12 points. Campbell also made both of his three-pointers after entering the game shooting only 24.1% from long range.

UCLA Sports

UCLA, Oregon will meet twice in Los Angeles after second postponement

UCLA coach Mick Cronin talks with guard David Singleton in the Bruins' 81-75 overtime win at Arizona State on Jan. 7, 2021.

UCLA Sports

UCLA, Oregon will meet twice in Los Angeles after second postponement

UCLA and Oregon were to play next week in Eugene, but because of COVID-19 issues with the Ducks the teams will play twice at Pauley Pavilion starting later this month.

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 17 points on seven-for-14 shooting, including three of six from long range, continuing his strong play after having logged his previous career high of 16 points against Arizona last weekend.

Advertisement

Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 16 points for UCLA, which remained atop the Pac-12 standings and is off to its best start in conference play since winning its first seven games during the 1993-94 season.

In another encouraging development for the Bruins, sharpshooter Jake Kyman made two of three three-pointers after entering the game shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc.

UCLA scored its most points in a half under Cronin while building a 54-38 halftime lead in which the Bruins shot 65% while shredding the Cougars’ 2-3 zone, making seven of nine three-pointers (78%) and all seven of their free throws. The stat that best indicated the Bruins’ willingness to share the ball was their 20 field goals on 15 assists.

Senior guard Isaac Bonton scored 23 points to lead Washington State, which has lost its last 10 games at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement
Advertisement