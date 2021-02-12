Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA Sports

UCLA quarterbacks coach Dana Bible is retiring after illustrious career

Dana Bible, then a senior advisor on San Francisco's staff, talks with quarterback Blaine Gabbert on Aug. 20, 2016.
Dana Bible, then a senior advisor for the San Francisco 49ers, talks with quarterback Blaine Gabbert in 2016. Bible served under coach Chip Kelly for Kelly’s first three seasons with UCLA.
(Joe Mahoney / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
UCLA quarterbacks coach Dana Bible is retiring with one year and $450,000 left on his contract, ending a 45-year coaching career in which he’s helped develop some of the game’s top quarterbacks, according to one person close to the situation not authorized to disclose details of the move publicly.

Bible served under coach Chip Kelly for each of Kelly’s first three seasons with the Bruins, mentoring graduate transfer Wilton Speight in 2018 and helping Dorian Thompson-Robinson become one of the Pac-12 Conference’s top quarterbacks in 2020, when the Bruins ranked 20th nationally and second in the conference in pass efficiency rating (154.68).

A survivor of leukemia, Bible, 67, also coached the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson while Wilson played at North Carolina State and the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan while Ryan played at Boston College. Bible also tutored Mike Glennon with the Wolfpack before Glennon went on to the NFL, having spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bible spent the 1998 season as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

UCLA Sports
