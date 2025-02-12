UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri’s annual salary will top $1 million
New UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri will make more than $1 million in annual compensation as part of the two-year contract he signed after replacing Eric Bieniemy, according to documents reviewed by The Times as part of a public records request.
Sunseri’s contract, which will pay him $785,000 per year in base salary and talent fee, also included a one-time hiring bonus of $250,000 and a retention bonus of $50,000 for staying on the job 30 days after he signed his contract in December.
Sunseri, who turned 36 in December, will receive additional retention bonuses of $215,000 if he remains on the job through April 30; $207,500 if he remains on the job through April 30, 2026; and $207,500 if he remains on the job through the end of the 2026 season.
His performance bonuses include $25,000 if UCLA’s total offense is ranked in the top 50 of Division I and $30,000 if it’s ranked in the top 25.
Ikaika Malloe, who is set to make $1 million in his second season as the team’s defensive coordinator, received enhanced performance bonuses. He will earn $35,000 if the team’s defense is ranked in the top 50 nationally, $40,000 if the rushing defense is ranked in the top 10 nationally and $20,000 if the team’s sacks rank in the top 10 nationally.
Defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Demetrice Martin’s two-year contract will pay him $487,000 per year. Martin, who is returning to Westwood after having been part of previous UCLA coach Jim Mora’s staff, received a hiring bonus of $125,000 and a retention bonus of $273,000. Martin will receive additional retention bonuses of $106,500 if he remains on the job through April 30, 2026, and $106,500 if he remains on the job through Dec. 5, 2026. Another clause in Martin’s contract will pay him a $20,000 bonus if he’s ranked as a top-20 recruiter by 247 Sports starting with the Class of 2025.
Associate head coach and inside linebackers coach Scott White’s two-year contract will pay him $350,000 in the first year and $400,000 in the second. Another former member of Mora’s staff, White also received a hiring bonus of $25,000.
Passing game coordinator, recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach Burl Toller III’s two-year contract called for him to be paid $365,000 in the first year and $420,000 in the second. Toller also received a hiring bonus of $25,000.
Defensive line coach Jethro Franklin’s two-year contract will pay him $350,000 in the first year and $375,000 in the second. Franklin will also receive $35,000 if UCLA’s defense is ranked in the top 50 nationally, $25,000 if the rushing defense is ranked in the top 10 nationally and $20,000 if the team’s number of sacks ranks in the top 10 nationally.
Offensive line coach Andy Kwon’s two-year contract will pay him $400,000 in the first year and $450,000 in the second year. Kwon received a hiring bonus of $50,000.
Running backs coach Anthony Steward’s two-year contract will pay him $390,000 in the first year and $420,000 in the second. Steward’s contract also included a variety of performance bonuses — mostly related to the success of the offense and the running backs — potentially totaling $100,000. Safeties coach Gabriel Lynn’s two-year contract will pay him $300,000 per year.
As part of contract amendments signed earlier this month, general manager Butler Benton will make $300,000 this year, assistant general manager Chris Carter will make $200,000 and director of player personnel Stacey Ford will make $156,300.
