Gonzaga’s miracle shot calls to mind Tyus Edney’s season-saving basket for UCLA in 1995

UCLA’s wild NCAA tournament run ended Saturday night in the Final Four when Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer from 40 feet in overtime to win it 93-90. Suggs’ shot saved the Bulldogs’ unbeaten season and secured them a date with Baylor in the national championship game.

The Bruins missed out at a chance to win a 12th national championship. Their 11th title, in 1995, was saved by a similar miracle basket. What transpired Saturday could be called a “Reverse Edney” because the scene was somewhat similar.

Bruin fans will remember this as the “Tyus Edney miracle.”

In the 1995 NCAA tournament, the Bruins, the No. 1 seed in the West Region, were facing No. 8 seed Missouri in the second round. With 4.8 seconds left in the game, Missouri’s Julian Winfield made a basket in the paint to put the Tigers up 74-73.

UCLA coach Jim Harrick called a timeout to set up a play that would not only save the Bruins’ season but also become one of the most memorable plays ever.

After the timeout, Ed O’Bannon passed the ball inbounds to Edney, who dashed nearly the length of the court — including one behind-the-back dribble — before banking in the shot from the paint as time expired to lift UCLA to a 75-74 win.

The Bruins would go on to beat Mississippi State, Connecticut, Oklahoma State and Arkansas to win the program’s 11th national title and latest one to date.