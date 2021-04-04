Charting UCLA’s roster for next season may not require much effort

A UCLA roster featuring only one senior could look a lot like the one that nearly reached the school’s first national championship game since 1995 when the Bruins open next season.

The team has 11 players on scholarship who could return in addition to Chris Smith, who would not count against the scholarship limit as a so-called super senior in the wake of additional eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a breakdown of who might be staying and who might be going after UCLA’s season-ending overtime loss to Gonzaga on Saturday night in the national semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium.

UCLA players possibly going

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang drives on Alabama forward Herbert Jones in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis on March 28. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Chris Smith, Sr. G | Might head for NBA draft, might return to bolster professional prospects after knee injury.

Johnny Juzang, Soph. G | Could bolt for NBA after averaging 22.8 points during NCAA tournament run.

Jalen Hill, Jr. F | Status remains in doubt after leaving the team in February for personal reasons.

UCLA players probably staying

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, and Cody Riley Jr. react after being defeated by Gonzaga in overtime during the NCAA Final Four on Saturday in Indianapolis. (Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images)

Tyger Campbell, Soph. G | Bruins’ only first-team All-Pac-12 selection could vie for conference player of the year.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Soph. F | Showed he’s not just gritty but incredibly skilled while making big plays.

Cody Riley, Jr. F | His late-season defensive emergence made him a complete post player.

Jules Bernard, Jr. G | A candidate to become one of the top players in the Pac-12 with improved consistency.

David Singleton, Jr. G | His steadying presence is one of the most unsung factors in the team’s success.

Jaylen Clark, Fr. G | Expect more than defense and rebounding next season after a summer of hard work.

Jake Kyman, Soph. G | Sharpshooter will try to bury shots and teams the way he did as a freshman.

Kenneth Nwuba, Soph. F | Having shown his value on defense, Nwuba must continue working on post moves.

Mac Etienne, Fr. F | Post man who arrived early will be a freshman again after half a season of free basketball.

Incoming

Long Beach Poly’s Peyton Watson. (Nick Koza)

Peyton Watson, G, Long Beach Poly High | UCLA’s record two-year drought without a McDonald’s All-American is over.

Will McClendon, G, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High | Versatile playmaker can also defend multiple positions.