Win or lose but no draws: A primer on UCLA’s 2021 football schedule

Reasons to pick UCLA: Chip Kelly has to win a nonconference game at some point, right? Right? The Bruins went 0-6 under Kelly, including 0-4 against Group of Five opponents, before the pandemic wiped out their 2020 nonconference slate. Yes, the teams UCLA lost to finished a combined 68-14 in 2018 and 2019 — with Oklahoma going 12-2 and advancing to the College Football Playoff in each season — but any sort of pass was yanked away when Kelly became the first coach in school history to lose to San Diego State. He’ll be expected to get into the win column thanks to senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a veteran core of 20 returning starters.

Reasons to pick Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors went a respectable 5-4 in 2020 during coach Todd Graham’s first season, beating Houston in the New Mexico Bowl. They feature an attacking defense similar to the ones Graham ran at Arizona State and tout one of the nation’s most versatile players in Calvin Turner, who can run the ball, catch passes and throw passes as a wildcat quarterback in addition to returning kickoffs and punts. If Hawaii pulls off the upset, it might be time to ready Kelly’s $9-million buyout.