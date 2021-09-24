UCLA at Stanford: Here’s what you need to know before the game

Chip Kelly coaches the Bruins in a game against Hawaii on Aug. 28 at the Coliseum. (Kysung Gong / Associated Press)

UCLA opened the season with a thrilling victory over a Southeastern Conference team and a dominant win over Hawaii at the Rose Bowl.

It moved into the national rankings. It lost a game to a Group of Five team.

Then it went on the road to face Stanford in a must-win game for its beleaguered coach.

The year was 2017. It was the beginning of the final countdown for coach Jim Mora, who lost that game to Stanford and was fired two months later after a loss to USC.

Embattled UCLA coach Chip Kelly, whose team has taken a comparable path heading into its game against the Cardinal, would probably call the similarities “TBU — True But Useless.” He might be right, if his team can win the game to put his shaky status on more solid footing.