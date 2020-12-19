Failed two-point conversion try seals UCLA’s wild, 48-47 loss to Stanford in two OTs

Davis Mills threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns, including a 14-yard score to Simi Fehoko in the second overtime, as Stanford defeated UCLA 48-47 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night in the season finale for both teams.

The win capped a long three-week road trip for Stanford (4-2), which had to leave campus after Santa Clara County prohibited contact sports because of COVID-19.

After Fehoko’s TD, the Bruins got the ball one more time. Chase Griffin, who came on for the injured Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the second quarter, threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Phillips on fourth and 18. UCLA (3-4) went for the two-point conversion, but running back Brittain Brown was stopped short of the end zone.

Mills, who completed 32 of 47 passes, bounced back from three second-half interceptions, including a 39-yard pick-six to Jay Shaw that gave UCLA a 34-20 lead with 5:39 remaining. But the Cardinal scored on their final two drives to force overtime

All three of Mills’ touchdown passes were to Fehoko, including a 21-yarder with 18 seconds remaining in regulation. Fehoko finished with 16 receptions for 230 yards.

Griffin — who played in his third game of the season — completed nine of 11 passes for 127 yards and four touchdowns. The redshirt freshman directed the Bruins to scores on their first four second-half possessions.

Brown, a graduate transfer from Duke, had a career-high 219 yards. Eight of his 29 carries were for 10 yards or more as he got the bulk of the work with senior Demetric Felton not playing.

UCLA quarterback Chase Griffin, shown Nov. 28 against Arizona, rallied the Bruins in the second half Saturday night after coming in for an injured Dorian Thompson-Robinson. (Associated Press)

Thompson-Robinson suffered a right knee injury late in the first half, ending his night. He was in street clothes and on crutches when the Bruins came out for the second half.

After Keegan Jones’ nine-yard run brought the Bruins within 20-10 early in the third quarter, Griffin connected with a wide-open Craig Dulcich from 17 yards and then Chase Cota on a 23-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to give UCLA the lead.

Both of Griffin’s touchdown passes were the result of UCLA interceptions. Elijah Gates’ pick of Davis Mills midway through the third quarter was the first one thrown by the Stanford senior in 222 pass attempts. It took only two throws before he was intercepted again, this time by Mo Osling.

After Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 31-yard field goal and Shaw’s interception return, Stanford began its own rally. Fehoko’s 11-yard TD catch brought Stanford within a touchdown. UCLA recovered the onside kick but turned it over with 1:38 remaining when Griffin fumbled at the Stanford 28-yard line, setting the stage for the game-tying drive.

Stanford led 20-3 at halftime after scoring on their first two drives and three of its four first-half possessions. Austin Jones had a pair of one-yard runs, and Isaiah Sanders scored on a two-yard keeper. The Cardinal’s only blemish was when Jet Toner missed an extra point after Sanders’ TD, snapping a streak of 112 consecutive makes.