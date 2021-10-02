UCLA vs. Arizona State: Key storylines entering Bruins’ showdown with Sun Devils

Chip Kelly and Herm Edwards sparked different reactions upon their hiring before the 2018 season.

Kelly was the hot name, the offensive savant who went 46-7 at Oregon. UCLA fans were thrilled that a school known for hiring former Bruins and coaching retreads on the cheap had splurged for a savior.

Edwards was far less enthusiastically embraced, having no pedigree as a college head coach and saying he would run his team like an NFL outfit. He also didn’t appear to know Arizona State’s mascot at his introductory news conference, telling a reporter from Devils Digest, “I’m Catholic now, I’m a Christian, watch out [for] them Devils.”

Both coaches entered the season feeling considerable heat — Kelly for a losing record, Edwards for alleged recruiting violations — meaning they need to generate as much goodwill as possible. Kelly has gone 2-1 in the head-to-head battle with Edwards and could help secure his standing with another win.

Kelly trails in the bowl ledger, with Edwards having taken the Sun Devils to the Las Vegas and Sun bowls. Kelly is seeking his first bowl appearance as the Bruins’ coach.