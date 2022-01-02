Advertisement
UCLA Sports

After lengthy pause, UCLA basketball will resume playing Wednesday against Arizona State

UCLA coach Mick Cronin talks to his players during a timeout
UCLA coach Mick Cronin talks to his players during a timeout against UNLV on Nov. 27 in Las Vegas.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
After a pause of more than three weeks, UCLA’s basketball team is about to get busy.

The fifth-ranked Bruins could play three games in seven days starting Wednesday as part of their efforts to reschedule games postponed by the team’s COVID-19 issues that have kept them off the court since Dec. 11.

UCLA (8-1 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) will play Arizona State (5-7, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion, making up a game that was postponed from last week. The Bruins’ game at Stanford on Thursday has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Cardinals’ program, but UCLA’s game at California on Saturday remains on track to be played as scheduled.

UCLA also hopes to play No. 9 Arizona on Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion after having postponed the game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 30, though the rescheduled game has not been finalized.

The Bruins were forced to cancel three nonconference games and postpone two Pac-12 games after experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak that started Dec. 15. They will also need to make up a game at Washington that was initially forfeited by the Huskies because of their own COVID-19 problems before the Pac-12 changed its rules to require teams to make up games if possible.

UCLA will also need to make up the road game against Stanford. The Pac-12 handles the rescheduling of games.

