UCLA Sports

Sean Rhyan becomes second UCLA offensive tackle to say he’s leaving for the NFL

UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan sits on the bench.
UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan sits on the bench during the second half against USC on Nov. 20, 2021 at the Coliseum.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
UCLA’s offensive line will need a new set of bookends in 2022.

Junior left tackle Sean Rhyan announced Monday on Instagram that he was declaring for the NFL draft, joining right tackle Alec Anderson in departing for pro football with remaining eligibility.

The departures of the tackles means that quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who announced Monday that he was coming back for a fifth season, will operate behind a retooled offensive line. The Bruins do not have much experienced depth at tackle with the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Rhyan starting all 31 games in his career and Anderson starting every game the last two seasons.

Candidates to replace the departed tackles include redshirt freshman Garrett DiGiorgio, redshirt sophomore Patrick Selna, redshirt junior Josh Carlin, redshirt freshman Thomas Cole and freshman Sam Yoon. The Bruins could also move another veteran player from center or guard to tackle.

A first team All-Pac-12 selection by conference coaches, Rhyan was part of a line that helped UCLA average more than 200 yards rushing per game for a second consecutive season, with running back Zach Charbonnet piling up 1,137 yards on the ground. It’s the first time since the 1985-87 seasons that the Bruins have averaged at least 200 yards rushing in consecutive seasons; the team’s average of 215.1 yards rushing in 2021 ranked No. 17 in the nation.

Charbonnet, a junior, has not announced whether he intends to return next season.

