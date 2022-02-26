UCLA rediscovers its shooting prowess in dominant win over Oregon State

They dove on the court for loose balls, poked away passes for steals, snatched seemingly every rebound.

It was impossible to tell the UCLA Bruins were playing a three-win team based on the energy they expended Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum during a 94-55 victory over Oregon State.

For the No. 12 Bruins, it was a get-well card to themselves after the dud they produced two days earlier against Oregon. UCLA found its stroke, making 58.6% of its shots and 13 of 20 three-pointers (65%), and outrebounded the Beavers, 35-18.

Fans departed in droves during a timeout with 8:20 left in the game after UCLA’s Jaylen Clark followed a steal with a layup to put his team ahead by 35 points. When UCLA’s Peyton Watson generated another steal and made the first of two free throws, the Bruins had completed a 22-0 run.

Tyger Campbell made eight of 10 shots, including four of six three-pointers, on the way to a team-high 20 points for the Bruins (21-6 overall, 13-5 Pac-12). Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 points and Jules Bernard had 16 points, including a four-point play in which Bernard made a three-pointer while getting smacked in the face.

It was a statement showing for UCLA after having lost four of its previous five road games.

Jaquez produced a throwback performance in the first half, the junior guard aggressively scoring around the basket in a reminder of the days before he had to wear dual ankle braces. Jaquez added a corner three-pointer on the way to 14 points by halftime in a good sign given his recent struggles from long distance.

Two days after the Bruins seemingly couldn’t make a shot against Oregon, making just four of 24 three-pointers, they found their stroke again while building a 43-28 halftime lead in which they made six of 11 three-pointers and shot 57.1% to the Beavers’ 45.8%.

UCLA also played effective defense, forcing Oregon State into several shots that missed badly and prompting the Beavers to call a timeout when they couldn’t inbound the ball. The statistics didn’t tell the full story, the Beavers trailing by 12 points late in the first half at a moment when they were shooting 55%.

The Bruins thrived even without leading scorer Johnny Juzang, who sat out the game with the sprained right ankle he sustained against Oregon on Thursday. Campbell and Bernard made three-pointers to spark a 21-8 run in the first half that gave UCLA a 38-24 advantage.

Bruins forward Cody Riley moved back into the starting lineup, replacing Myles Johnson, and quickly contributed by drawing two charges in the first 97 seconds. His three rebounds also helped UCLA dominate Oregon State, 16-9, in that category in the first half.

Forward Maurice Calloo scored 13 points on senior day for the Beavers (3-24, 1-16), who have lost their last 14 games while going 0-for-2022.