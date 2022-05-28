UCLA baseball completes crazy comeback in 25-22 walk-off win over Oregon State

There have been some crazy college baseball games through the years, and UCLA and Oregon State participated in another one Saturday during the Pac-12 tournament.

Down by nine runs entering the bottom of the ninth inning, UCLA tied the score at 21-21. Oregon State went ahead 22-21 in the top of the 10th inning. UCLA tied it at 22-22 after a bases-loaded balk. Then reserve catcher Tommy Beres hit a walk-off three-run home run for a 25-22 UCLA victory in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The two teams were to get 45 minutes of rest before playing an elimination game Saturday night, with the winner advancing to face Stanford on Sunday for the Pac-12 tournament title.

FINAL: UCLA 25, OSU 22



TOMMY BERES ENDS IT WITH A WALK-OFF BOMB!



Craziest game ever? Craziest game ever. #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/SIrA8hvoxc — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 29, 2022

The statistics in a game that lasted 5 hours and 44 minutes were as crazy as the game itself. Oregon State used nine pitchers and UCLA seven. Oregon State’s Justin Boyd had six hits in eight at-bats. Beres came off the bench to contribute seven RBIs. Kenny Oyama of UCLA went five for six with five RBIs.

This is the first year the Pac-12 is holding a baseball tournament.