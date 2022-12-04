UCLA beats Oregon for fourth win in a row

Jaylen Clark and freshman Amari Bailey each scored 14 points and No. 21 UCLA rallied in the final four minutes to hold off Oregon 65-56 on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion for its fourth consecutive win.

The Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12) hadn’t had a big scoring run all game until they pulled away late.

Clinging to a one-point lead, they scored eight in a row to make it 63-54. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Bailey had four points apiece, with Bailey capping the run on a two-handed dunk.

Bailey came up with a flying block of Brennan Rigsby with barely a minute left and Quincy Guerrier missed a three-pointer for the Ducks (4-5, 1-1), who had won four in a row over the Bruins.

After Jaquez made a pair of free throws, Guerrier missed another three-pointer from the right sideline with Jaquez in his face in the closing seconds of the Bruins’ fourth straight victory.

Guerrier led the Ducks with 15 points and Will Richardson had 13 points.

Jaquez, who averages 18 points, finished with 12 points after early foul trouble.

David Singleton made a three-pointer to put the Bruins ahead 49-47 before Rivaldo Soares scored to tie it. From there, the teams went back and forth. The Ducks got to within one on a pair of free throws by Lok Wur.

Trailing by six, the Ducks ran off nine consecutive points to regain the lead, 47-44. Guerrier made a three-pointer and another basket, and Richardson chipped in a basket as part of the spurt.

After being limited to six minutes, Jaquez returned to start the second half and showed why the Bruins missed him while in foul trouble. He keyed a 12-4 run that gave UCLA its first lead, 33-31, since early in the game. Jaquez scored, then stole the ball in a play capped by Bailey’s one-handed dunk.

The Ducks led 27-21 at the break after holding the Bruins to a season-low in first-half points.