Emily Bessoir and Londynn Jones lead No. 10 UCLA past Cal State Bakersfield
Emily Bessoir and Londynn Jones each scored 12 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 75-47 win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday.
The Bruins (11-1) had a season-high 14 steals, which led to plenty of transition buckets. UCLA started the game on a 10-2 run and led 22-8 after the first quarter. Eight players scored in the opening quarter for the Bruins.
CSU Bakersfield (2-5) kept the second quarter close, down just 15-12 in that frame. Morgan Edwards had a season-high 13 points and Grace Hunter added 13, too. Hennie van Schaik played her first game in a month after an ankle injury and came off the bench, scoring two points in 22 minutes.
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne has dedicated her senior season to getting the Bruins back to the NCAA tournament with title aspirations on her mind.
UCLA was the highest-ranked opponent that CSU Bakersfield played since 2019-20.
In the first half, UCLA guard Camryn Brown stole an inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for the layup, giving UCLA a 37-18 lead with 1:27 left in the second quarter. UCLA freshman Kiki Rice stole the ball and went the other way for an uncontested layup.
Note: UCLA held a moment of silence for Billie Moore, the former UCLA women’s basketball coach, who died at the age of 79 on Wednesday.
Up next for UCLA: Hosts Fresno State on Tuesday
Trailblazing women’s basketball coach Billie Moore, who coached the U.S. Olympic team and led UCLA and Cal State Fullerton to national titles, has died.
