Emily Bessoir and Londynn Jones lead No. 10 UCLA past Cal State Bakersfield

Emily Bessoir and Londynn Jones each scored 12 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 75-47 win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday.

The Bruins (11-1) had a season-high 14 steals, which led to plenty of transition buckets. UCLA started the game on a 10-2 run and led 22-8 after the first quarter. Eight players scored in the opening quarter for the Bruins.

CSU Bakersfield (2-5) kept the second quarter close, down just 15-12 in that frame. Morgan Edwards had a season-high 13 points and Grace Hunter added 13, too. Hennie van Schaik played her first game in a month after an ankle injury and came off the bench, scoring two points in 22 minutes.

Advertisement

UCLA was the highest-ranked opponent that CSU Bakersfield played since 2019-20.

In the first half, UCLA guard Camryn Brown stole an inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for the layup, giving UCLA a 37-18 lead with 1:27 left in the second quarter. UCLA freshman Kiki Rice stole the ball and went the other way for an uncontested layup.

Note: UCLA held a moment of silence for Billie Moore, the former UCLA women’s basketball coach, who died at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

Up next for UCLA: Hosts Fresno State on Tuesday