No. 16 UCLA defeats No. 13 Kentucky to extend its winning streak to seven games

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. prepares to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game.
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, looks to shoot during the No. 16 Bruins’ 63-53 win over No. 13 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Jaquez finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
(Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
NEW YORK — 

UCLA’s trip to the East Coast was a roaring success. All one had to do was listen.

A “U-C-L-A!” chant filled Madison Square Garden in the final minute of the No. 16 Bruins’ 63-53 victory over No. 13 Kentucky that completed a two-game sweep of nationally ranked teams.

In the final seconds, UCLA guard Jaylen Clark flexed his arms and howled after he followed a steal with a breakaway dunk. Point guard Tyger Campbell slammed the ball high off the court in excitement after the Bruins (10-2) polished off their seventh consecutive win.

Kentucky missed its final 11 shots, putting UCLA coach Mick Cronin in a good mood as he flashed a fours-up on his way off the court.

Kentucky guard Cason Wallace, bottom, and UCLA guard Amari Bailey lunge for the ball.
Kentucky guard Cason Wallace, bottom, and UCLA guard Amari Bailey lunge for the ball during the first half Saturday.
(Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 19 points to go with 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Clark and Campbell added 15 points each for the Bruins, who outshot the Wildcats, 45.8% to 32.8%.

The Bruins were in great shape after Campbell made a tough floater in the lane and Mac Etienne made two free throws to push UCLA’s lead to 58-53 with 2:26 left. The Wildcats never scored again.

Kentucky pulled into a 40-40 tie early in the second half after finally moving past its early sloppiness and putting UCLA’s big men in serious foul trouble.

When Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe made a layup and was fouled by Bruins counterpart Kenneth Nwuba, it gave Nwuba four fouls to go with starting center Adem Bona’s three. Cronin was forced to go with Etienne, the third post option off his bench.

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell passes the ball against Kentucky on Saturday.
(Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

The Bruins responded with six consecutive points, including a three-pointer from David Singleton that rewarded him for an offensive rebound he had grabbed several seconds earlier.

UCLA held a 35-27 halftime lead after forcing 12 turnovers and outshooting the Wildcats, 50% to 35.5%.

For much of the first half, UCLA looked like it was on the way to a repeat of its 27-point rout of Maryland three days earlier, quieting a crowd that was largely pro-Kentucky. Tough and physical, the Bruins led by as many as 13 points after generated steals and another Kentucky turnover after Jaquez sprawled onto the court to force a jump ball.

Jaquez rewarded fans who chanted his name by sinking back-to-back jumpers to push UCLA’s lead to 31-18. After the Wildcats rolled off seven consecutive points late in the first half, finally sparking howls from their fans, Jaquez salvaged UCLA’s final possession by grabbing a loose ball for a layup with one second left.

Ben Bolch

