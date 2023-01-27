Advertisement
UCLA Sports

No. 8 UCLA can’t keep pace with No. 25 Colorado, losing on three-pointer in overtime

UCLA guard Londynn Jones passes against USC on Dec. 15.
UCLA guard Londynn Jones, shown here passing against USC on Dec. 15, finished with 14 points in the Bruins’ overtime loss to Colorado on Friday night.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Mike Cranston
Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo. — 

Kindyll Wetta made a corner three-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to snap a tie and No. 25 Colorado improved to 3-0 against ranked teams at home with a 73-70 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night.

Quay Miller had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaylyn Sherrod added 18 points and six assists, including the dish to Wetta for her only three-point attempt of the game.

The Buffaloes (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12) beat UCLA for the third straight time after losing 10 straight to the Bruins. They also own home wins over current No. 9 Utah and No. 19 Arizona.

Freshman Londynn Jones scored 14 points for the Bruins (17-4, 6-3), who couldn’t overcome another outing of poor shooting from leading scorer Charisma Osborne. The senior started 0 of 6 from the field and finished with 12 points while making three of 16 attempts from the field. She’s shooting 25% (22 of 88) over the the past six games.

UCLA had one final chance, but Kiki Rice’s desperation three-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark in the opener of a difficult two-game mountain trip. The Bruins visit No. 9 Utah on Sunday.

UCLA entered the night leading the Pac-12 with 15.2 offensive rebounds a game. But it was Miller who controlled the paint in recording her third double-double of the season.

Her 11th rebound led to Wetta’s fast-break layup that put Colorado ahead 61-58 with 2:52 left in regulation. But the Buffs couldn’t hold on.

With UCLA trailing 63-62, Osborne drove the right baseline and drew a blocking foul against Miller with 13.2 seconds left. She hit both free throws to put the Bruins ahead.

Aaronette Vonleh then drew a foul in the post at the other end, but hit only one free throw with 6.7 seconds left. It was a familiar theme for Colorado, which made only eight of 16 free throws after making six of 16 in a loss to Stanford on Sunday.

Osborne’s floater just before the regulation buzzer bounced off the rim. She hit a left-wing three to open the overtime scoring, but the Bruins had their three-game wining streak snapped.

The Bruins will likely need to get Osborne going in order to do any damage in March. Osborne has six 20-point games this season, but none since Nov. 29.

Up next for UCLA: at No. 9 Utah on Sunday

