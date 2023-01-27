No. 8 UCLA can’t keep pace with No. 25 Colorado, losing on three-pointer in overtime

Kindyll Wetta made a corner three-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to snap a tie and No. 25 Colorado improved to 3-0 against ranked teams at home with a 73-70 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night.

Quay Miller had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaylyn Sherrod added 18 points and six assists, including the dish to Wetta for her only three-point attempt of the game.

The Buffaloes (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12) beat UCLA for the third straight time after losing 10 straight to the Bruins. They also own home wins over current No. 9 Utah and No. 19 Arizona.

Freshman Londynn Jones scored 14 points for the Bruins (17-4, 6-3), who couldn’t overcome another outing of poor shooting from leading scorer Charisma Osborne. The senior started 0 of 6 from the field and finished with 12 points while making three of 16 attempts from the field. She’s shooting 25% (22 of 88) over the the past six games.

UCLA had one final chance, but Kiki Rice’s desperation three-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark in the opener of a difficult two-game mountain trip. The Bruins visit No. 9 Utah on Sunday.

UCLA entered the night leading the Pac-12 with 15.2 offensive rebounds a game. But it was Miller who controlled the paint in recording her third double-double of the season.

Her 11th rebound led to Wetta’s fast-break layup that put Colorado ahead 61-58 with 2:52 left in regulation. But the Buffs couldn’t hold on.

With UCLA trailing 63-62, Osborne drove the right baseline and drew a blocking foul against Miller with 13.2 seconds left. She hit both free throws to put the Bruins ahead.

Aaronette Vonleh then drew a foul in the post at the other end, but hit only one free throw with 6.7 seconds left. It was a familiar theme for Colorado, which made only eight of 16 free throws after making six of 16 in a loss to Stanford on Sunday.

Osborne’s floater just before the regulation buzzer bounced off the rim. She hit a left-wing three to open the overtime scoring, but the Bruins had their three-game wining streak snapped.

The Bruins will likely need to get Osborne going in order to do any damage in March. Osborne has six 20-point games this season, but none since Nov. 29.

Up next for UCLA: at No. 9 Utah on Sunday