Emily Bessoir and Londynn Jones push No. 18 UCLA past Oregon

Emily Bessoir hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points, Londynn Jones scored 17 points and No. 18 UCLA held on to beat Oregon 67-57 Sunday, handing the Ducks their fifth consecutive loss.
Oregon (14-11, 5-9 Pac-12) has lost six of its last seven games and is in the midst of its longest skid since the 2015-16 campaign — coach Kelly Graves’ second season with the program.
No. 18 UCLA (19-6, 8-5) has won three games in a row following a three-game skid.
Charisma Osborne added 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Bruins.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 18 of his 25 points after halftime to power UCLA to a 70-63 win at Oregon that pushed its Pac-12 lead to 1½ games over Arizona.
Endyia Rogers scored seven points in an 11-4 run, including a 3-pointer that capped the spurt, to tie the game at 55-all with three minutes to play. The Ducks missed their final five field-goal attempts from there.
Kiki Rice answered with a layup that gave UCLA the lead for good, Bessoir scored in the lane and Jones followed with a layup for a 61-55 lead with 1:47 remaining. Grace VanSlooten made two free throws 20 seconds later, but Osborne sandwiched a layup and a free throw around a three-pointer by Bessoir to cap the scoring.
Rogers led Oregon with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. VanSlooten and Chance Gray added 13 points apiece. Te-Hina Paopao, who came in averaging 11.6 points per game, finished with a season-low two points on one-of-nine shooting.
