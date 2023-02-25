UCLA rallies to defeat Washington and clinch No. 5 seed in Pac-12 tournament
Charisma Osborne scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to lift No. 17 UCLA to a 70-62 win over Washington on Saturday to close the regular season.
Kiki Rice added 15 points for the Bruins (22-8, 11-7 Pac-12 Conference), who pulled away by making nine of 15 shots. Londynn Jones had 10 points as all 10 players scored for UCLA, which clinched the No. 5 seed in next week’s Pac-12 tournament.
Haley Van Dyke scored 12 points for the Huskies (15-13, 7-11) and Elle Ladine and Hannah Stines added 11 each.
The Bruins scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take a 40-34 lead. Later, Rice made two free throws to make it 48-39. The lead was seven heading into the fourth quarter.
The Huskies pulled within 57-53 midway through the final quarter on a Ladine three-pointer. Osborne then hit a jumper and a three-pointer and had nine points in an 11-2 run for a 13-point lead with less than two minutes to play.
Washington shot only 39% but was eight for 18 (44%) from three-point range and 14 for 14 from the foul line. The Huskies had 17 turnovers. UCLA shot 48% with six three-pointers.
UCLA led by 10 on a Jones layup late in the first quarter, but the Huskies scored the last seven points to pull within 16-13. After a Bruins bucket to open the second quarter, Washington scored seven more, taking a 20-18 lead on a three-pointer by Ladine. Stines hit a three in the final minute of the quarter to give Washington a 34-33 lead at the break.
