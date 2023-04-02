Five questions facing UCLA football heading into spring practice

Chip Kelly’s sixth year at UCLA is something of a fresh start.

There’s going to be a new starting quarterback. Another defensive coordinator. Heightened hope for that breakthrough season.

Going from 3-9 to 4-8 to 3-4 to 8-4 to 9-4 was considered good enough to land Kelly a new contract that basically assures him of being the Bruins’ coach for its first Big Ten season in 2024. But can his team do big things before it gets there?

Advertisement

The most highly decorated quarterback prospect in school history and the usual influx of transfers will help. So will a favorable schedule that includes another Football Championship Subdivision opponent in North Carolina Central.

One thing is certain: The team that takes the field Sept. 2 at the Rose Bowl against Coastal Carolina will look unlike anything that has come before it.

Five questions facing the Bruins as they prepare to start spring practice Tuesday: