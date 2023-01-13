Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA lands a go-to receiver for quarterback Dante Moore in Cal transfer J. Michael Sturdivant

California wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant catches a pass for a touchdown as Colorado cornerback Nikko Reed defends
California wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant catches a pass for a touchdown as Colorado cornerback Nikko Reed defends. Sturdivant announced Friday he is transferring to UCLA.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share

In the weeks since Dante Moore said he was coming to UCLA, giving the Bruins the top quarterback prospect in school history, one question lingered: Who would be his primary target?

One strong candidate emerged Friday when California’s J. Michael Sturdivant, one of the nation’s most dazzling young receivers, announced on social media that he will transfer to UCLA.

“new address,” Sturdivant tweeted alongside photos and a graphic of himself in a Bruins uniform, “same goals.”

Sturdivant’s commitment gives the Bruins the sort of blazing deep threat they have lacked in recent years. As a redshirt freshman last season, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Sturdivant led the Golden Bears with 65 catches for 755 yards and seven touchdowns, earning first-team freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and College Football News.

Advertisement
Quarterback Dante Moore of Detroit's King High looks to pass during a Division 3 state semifinal game Nov. 19, 2022.

UCLA Sports

Dante Moore’s arrival at UCLA is ultimate Hollywood tale, scripted on his own whiteboard

UCLA five-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore talks with The Times before the All-American Bowl on Saturday in San Antonio.

UCLA saw Sturdivant’s big-play ability when he burned the Bruins for a 46-yard touchdown when they played the Bears in late November. He also caught eight passes in games against USC and Washington, collecting a season-high 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskies.

Sturdivant’s arrival is a significant boost to a receiving corps that is losing its top two pass catchers in Jake Bobo and Kazmeir Allen, who are headed for the NFL draft. The top returners are expected to be Kam Brown, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Logan Loya, with expanded roles likely for freshmen Jadyn Marshall and Braden Pegan. Newcomers Jeremiah McClure and Grant Gray could also challenge to become part of the receivers rotation.

Sturdivant becomes the 10th transfer to commit to the Bruins, joining quarterback Collin Schlee (Kent State); running backs Carson Steele (Ball State) and Anthony Adkins (Army); tight end Moliki Matavao; guard Spencer Holstege (Purdue); edge rusher Jake Heimlicher (Penn); linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (Cal); safety Jordan Anderson (Bowling Green); and kicker Blake Glessner (Montana State).

UCLA coach Chip Kelly shakes hands with USC coach Lincoln Riley after a game

UCLA Sports

UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who is in and who is out?

Check out which players are leaving and which are joining the UCLA and USC football program via the transfer portal.

The Bruins are believed to be seeking further reinforcements on the offensive line and at defensive back, where significant departures have thinned their depth.

UCLA SportsSports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

Advertisement