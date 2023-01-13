UCLA lands a go-to receiver for quarterback Dante Moore in Cal transfer J. Michael Sturdivant

In the weeks since Dante Moore said he was coming to UCLA, giving the Bruins the top quarterback prospect in school history, one question lingered: Who would be his primary target?

One strong candidate emerged Friday when California’s J. Michael Sturdivant, one of the nation’s most dazzling young receivers, announced on social media that he will transfer to UCLA.

“new address,” Sturdivant tweeted alongside photos and a graphic of himself in a Bruins uniform, “same goals.”

Sturdivant’s commitment gives the Bruins the sort of blazing deep threat they have lacked in recent years. As a redshirt freshman last season, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Sturdivant led the Golden Bears with 65 catches for 755 yards and seven touchdowns, earning first-team freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and College Football News.

UCLA saw Sturdivant’s big-play ability when he burned the Bruins for a 46-yard touchdown when they played the Bears in late November. He also caught eight passes in games against USC and Washington, collecting a season-high 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskies.

Sturdivant’s arrival is a significant boost to a receiving corps that is losing its top two pass catchers in Jake Bobo and Kazmeir Allen, who are headed for the NFL draft. The top returners are expected to be Kam Brown, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Logan Loya, with expanded roles likely for freshmen Jadyn Marshall and Braden Pegan. Newcomers Jeremiah McClure and Grant Gray could also challenge to become part of the receivers rotation.

Sturdivant becomes the 10th transfer to commit to the Bruins, joining quarterback Collin Schlee (Kent State); running backs Carson Steele (Ball State) and Anthony Adkins (Army); tight end Moliki Matavao; guard Spencer Holstege (Purdue); edge rusher Jake Heimlicher (Penn); linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (Cal); safety Jordan Anderson (Bowling Green); and kicker Blake Glessner (Montana State).

The Bruins are believed to be seeking further reinforcements on the offensive line and at defensive back, where significant departures have thinned their depth.