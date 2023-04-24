Carrie Forsyth retiring as UCLA women’s golf coach after 24 years, two NCAA titles

Next month’s NCAA women’s golf championships will be Carrie Forsyth’s last. UCLA’s two-time national championship-winning coach announced her retirement from coaching Monday.

During her 24-year head coaching tenure, Forsyth led her alma mater to NCAA titles in 2004 and 2011 and second-place finishes in 2005, 2008 and 2009. Among 106 All-American awards for her players, she led six players to conference golfer of the year awards and guided two — Alison Lee and Bronte Law — to the ANNIKA Award, the top individual honor for Division I women’s golf. UCLA’s five Pac-12 championships under Forsyth ranks second in conference history and leads all active coaches while her six Pac-10/12 coach of the year awards are the most all-time.

“I have been blessed to call UCLA my home for 29 years,” Forsyth said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to live out my dream as the head coach at my alma mater and carry on the legacy of our golf program at this world-class institution for more than two decades. I have had the opportunity to coach some of the most amazing and dedicated student-athletes in the sport, and I will forever cherish our journey together.”

Forsyth will remain at UCLA as a special assistant to athletic director Martin Jarmond, a newly created role that will focus on guiding new coaches in the department.

“Carrie is elite, one of the most accomplished coaches in UCLA history, and I am excited to have her alongside me in this new role,” Jarmond said in a statement. “Her knowledge of our Bruin culture and tradition of winning with two NCAA titles will be incredibly valuable as we build for our future.”

UCLA will conduct a national search for Forsyth’s replacement. The No. 24 Bruins will learn their postseason fate Wednesday during the selection show and play in the NCAA regionals from May 8-10.