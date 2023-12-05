UCLA’s Laiatu Latu named Pac-12 defensive player of the year

He was told he would never play football again. Now Laiatu Latu is the Pac-12 defensive player of the year.

The star edge rusher is the first Bruin to be named the conference’s top defensive player since defensive lineman Brian Price in 2009. Latu led the resurgent UCLA defense with 21.5 tackles for loss, which also ranked first in the country and was the first for a Bruin since Anthony Barr in 2012.

The honor announced Tuesday, as voted on by conference coaches, could be just the beginning for Latu. He is also a finalist for the Bednarik Award for the most outstanding defensive player, the Lombardi Award for the nation’s top lineman, the Lott IMPACT Award for the best defensive player and the Ted Hendricks Defensive End of the Year.

The senior who transferred from Washington in 2021 after a neck injury was supposed to end his football career was the focal point of UCLA’s defense that ranked 11th in the country in yards allowed at 299. The Bruins had the country’s best rushing defense, allowing just 69.6 yards per game on the ground, aided by the team’s 41 sacks, the most for the Bruins in a season since 2012.

The Bruins, who will finish the season in the L.A. Bowl against Boise State on Dec. 16 at SoFi Stadium, also landed linebacker Darius Muasau and offensive lineman Duke Clemens on the second-team list. Muasau, in his second season with the Bruins after transferring from Hawaii, led UCLA with 64 tackles and six pass breakups. Clemens, a center, helped the Bruins lead the conference in rushing offense at 191.1 yards per game.

For USC, safety Calen Bullock was named first-team all-conference while freshman Zachariah Branch made the first-team cut as a returner. Receiver Brenden Rice was named second-team All-Pac-12.

Bullock was one of the most consistent forces on USC’s struggling defense. The junior from Pasadena had 61 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions, including a 30-yard pick-six against Utah.

In addition to 29 catches for 311 yards on offense, Branch broke out on special teams with touchdowns on kick and punt returns. The star freshman was the first USC player to return a kick and punt for touchdowns and catch at least one receiving touchdown since Adoree’ Jackson in 2016.

Rice led the Trojans with 12 receiving touchdowns on 45 catches for 791 yards. He has already accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl ahead of the NFL draft as the Trojans prepare to finish their season in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 against Louisville in San Diego.

UCLA defensive backs Kenny Churchwell III and Alex Johnson, tight end Moliki Mataveo, linebacker Kain Medrano and defensive linemen Gabriel and Grayson Murphy were named conference honorable mentions.

Quarterback Caleb Williams led USC’s honorable mentions after ranking second in the conference in passing efficiency, throwing for 30 touchdowns and rushing for 11 more. Defensive lineman Bear Alexander, rush end Solomon Byrd, offensive linemen Justin Dedich and Jonah Monheim, running back MarShawn Lloyd, tight end Lake McRee and receiver Tahj Washington were also named honorable mentions.