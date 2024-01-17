Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA rallies from 15 points down to defeat Arizona State

UCLA's Adem Bona thwarts a dunk attempt by Arizona State guard Adam Miller.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

They’re growing up.

Coming back from down 15 points only to nearly unravel, the young UCLA Bruins finally closed out a taut game in pulsating fashion, pulling out a 68-66 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday night at Desert Financial Arena.

Benched to start the second half, freshman guard Sebastian Mack was the primary protagonist in the final minutes. He banked in a driving layup and followed a steal with another layup to give the Bruins a three-point lead.

Things got more than a bit frightening for UCLA after Lazar Stefanovic lost the ball for a turnover and Arizona State made two free throws. Ahead by just one point, the Bruins nearly turned the ball over again before Will McClendon was fouled and made both free throws with 5.8 seconds left, giving UCLA a 68-65 lead.

Advertisement

The Bruins fouled the Sun Devils’ Alonzo Gaffney on purpose with two seconds left and he made one of two free throws. UCLA was able to inbound the ball to Dylan Andrews, who dribbled out the clock before celebrating.

Coach Mick Cronin said his team couldn’t consider it a turning point until UCLA had won multiple games in a row, so maybe the Bruins (8-10 overall, 3-4 Pac-12) are there after a second consecutive triumph.

UCLA guard Dylan Andrews (2) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

UCLA Sports

Back on point with his passes, Dylan Andrews sparks UCLA’s turnaround hopes

With one perfectly placed pass after another Sunday, UCLA’s Dylan Andrews delivered his retort to those who criticize his play as a point guard.

Jan. 16, 2024

UCLA prevailed in part thanks to a chippy second half full of technical fouls, four going against the Sun Devils to only one on the Bruins.

Stefanovic scored 18 points, largely on the strength of technical free throws, Brandon Williams added 13 off the bench and Mack finished with 11.

After trailing by as many as 15 points early in the second half, things were tilting heavily in UCLA’s favor when an Adem Bona steal led to Stefanovic absorbing a flagrant foul in transition that sent him to the court in a painful heap.

Players from both teams started jawing at one another. Bona was assessed a technical foul and Arizona State’s Shawn Phillips Jr. was given two technicals and ejected. Stefanovic made all four free throws and UCLA was down 49-47, if only for the moment.

Advertisement

The Bruins also got the ball and McClendon buried a three-pointer to put the Bruins ahead for the first time in the game.

UCLA’s advantage would eventually reach three points before Bona picked up his fourth foul and headed to the bench with 7:27 left. Williams then fueled five straight Arizona State points with back-to-back turnovers, forcing Cronin to call timeout.

In another strong showing across the board, Bona tallied nine points, six rebounds, five assists and a career-high seven blocks) and the Bruins withstood 11 three-pointers from the Sun Devils (10-7, 4-2) in their first home defeat of the season.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement