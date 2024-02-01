Dylan Andrews provides spark and shows his value in UCLA’s win over Oregon State

UCLA guard Dylan Andrews steals the ball from Oregon State guard Jordan Pope during the second half of the Bruins’ 71-63 victory Thursday at Pauley Pavilion.

No, he’s not Tyger Campbell. He doesn’t need to be.

His name is Dylan Andrews, and he’s starting to fully unleash his own array of talents.

Criticized for much of the season for not making shots, not leading his team and not even being a real point guard, Andrews is showing all the ways he can make UCLA better in his first season as a full-time starter.

Just when the Bruins were struggling to do much of anything on offense Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion with center Adem Bona on the bench in foul trouble, Andrews came up huge.

UCLA forward Adem Bona celebrates after a dunk against Oregon State on Thursday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

He hit a pull-up jumper. A three-pointer. A floating jumper.

The scoring barrage helped the Bruins hold off Oregon State’s comeback during a 71-63 victory while sustaining the best stretch of his college career.

Andrews finished with 18 points, two steals and three assists against only one turnover, a strong encore to his 20-point effort against rival USC last weekend.

The sophomore guard’s efforts helped the Bruins (10-11 overall, 5-5 Pac-12) sustain a late-season surge in which they have won two games in a row and four of five to remain in contention in the conference race.

Bona added 18 points and Lazar Stefanovic had 15 to help UCLA win a game in which it allowed the Beavers (11-10, 4-6) to shoot 51.1%. The Bruins won in part because they outrebounded the Beavers 36-25 and made the handful of shots they needed in the final minutes.

After failing to get much separation from the opening tip, UCLA built a 51-43 advantage with 11 minutes left after Bruins center Aday Mara passed out of the post to Will McClendon for a three-pointer.

It was a similar story a few minutes later when Bona solved a double team near the basket by firing the ball to Stefanovic to put the Bruins up by seven points. But Bona soon found himself on the bench with four fouls and the Beavers pulled within 55-54 before Andrews put on his display of shot-making.

Oregon State forward Michael Rataj, right, tries to drive past UCLA guard Lazar Stefanovic during the first half Thursday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA held a 33-31 halftime lead despite allowing Oregon State to shoot 54.2%. It was more a matter of the Beavers staying hot than sloppy defense, a variety of circus shots and turnaround jumpers falling with regularity.

As it has for most of the season, UCLA ran its offense through Bona, whose success counteracting double teams has been a big part of his team’s midseason turnaround. Bona was practically unstoppable — with the exception of two needless fouls that eventually sent him to the bench — while making six of eight shots on the way to 14 points by halftime.

Some of the biggest cheers in the first half came amid a battle of giants. Mara, UCLA’s 7-foot-3 freshman, generated the noise when he blocked the shot of Oregon State’s 7-2 Chol Marial. It was revenge for Marial burying a three-pointer over Mara when the teams met earlier this season in Corvallis.