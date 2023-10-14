No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State: Live updates, start time and analysis

How about that defense? Takeaways from UCLA’s win over Washington State
Funny how a season’s complexion can change in a matter of hours.
On Saturday morning, UCLA was widely regarded as on its way to another unremarkable season. Unranked and unable to protect its freshman quarterback, the Bruins weren’t even sure how credible their defense was.
By sundown, the outlook had brightened like the sun radiating off the Rose Bowl’s seats. UCLA did a much better job of keeping Dante Moore upright during a 25-17 comeback victory over then-No. 13 Washington State that vaulted the Bruins back into the national rankings, at No. 18.
No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State: Five things to watch
Before UCLA hits the soft pocket of the schedule, it’s going big-game hunting in the Willamette Valley.
Showdowns with Oregon State in which both teams are ranked are as rare as a cloudless October in this part of the country.
The last time it happened was in 2001, when the Bruins rolled to a 38-7 victory over the Beavers during a game that included several participants who will be back on the sideline Saturday evening at Reser Stadium.
Oregon State’s quarterback that day: Jonathan Smith, now the team’s coach.