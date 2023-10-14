Advertisement
UCLA Sports

No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State: Live updates, start time and analysis

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore warms up before a win over North Carolina Central.
UCLA quarterback Dante Moore warms up before a win over North Carolina Central at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 16.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Dante Moore and the battle-tested UCLA defense look to pull off a big road win over Oregon State. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (Fox).

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 

Here’s what you need to know

How about that defense? Takeaways from UCLA’s win over Washington State

By Ben Bolch

UCLA linebacker Gabriel Murphy closes in before sacking Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward.
UCLA linebacker Gabriel Murphy closes in before sacking Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward during the Bruins’ win on Oct. 7.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Funny how a season’s complexion can change in a matter of hours.

On Saturday morning, UCLA was widely regarded as on its way to another unremarkable season. Unranked and unable to protect its freshman quarterback, the Bruins weren’t even sure how credible their defense was.

By sundown, the outlook had brightened like the sun radiating off the Rose Bowl’s seats. UCLA did a much better job of keeping Dante Moore upright during a 25-17 comeback victory over then-No. 13 Washington State that vaulted the Bruins back into the national rankings, at No. 18.

Read more >>>

No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State: Five things to watch

By Ben Bolch

UCLA players run onto the field before a win over Washington State on Oct. 7.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Before UCLA hits the soft pocket of the schedule, it’s going big-game hunting in the Willamette Valley.

Showdowns with Oregon State in which both teams are ranked are as rare as a cloudless October in this part of the country.

The last time it happened was in 2001, when the Bruins rolled to a 38-7 victory over the Beavers during a game that included several participants who will be back on the sideline Saturday evening at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State’s quarterback that day: Jonathan Smith, now the team’s coach.

Read more >>>

