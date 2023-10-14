No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State: Live updates, start time and analysis

No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State: Five things to watch

UCLA players run onto the field before a win over Washington State on Oct. 7. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Before UCLA hits the soft pocket of the schedule, it’s going big-game hunting in the Willamette Valley.

Showdowns with Oregon State in which both teams are ranked are as rare as a cloudless October in this part of the country.

The last time it happened was in 2001, when the Bruins rolled to a 38-7 victory over the Beavers during a game that included several participants who will be back on the sideline Saturday evening at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State’s quarterback that day: Jonathan Smith, now the team’s coach.

