UCLA’s offensive line vows not to let other teams feast on quarterback Ethan Garbers

UCLA’s offensive line has spent the offseason preparing to do a better job protecting quarterback Ethan Garbers (4), who was knocked out of two games last season.

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers went out to dinner with his starting offensive line Sunday at a barbecue joint in Santa Monica. The only thing heftier than the five 300-pounders might have been the bill.

There was no doubt who was picking it up — the same guy who will rely on these beef-eaters more than anyone else this season.

“He did, yeah,” right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio confirmed Monday with a laugh.

Preventing Garbers from absorbing hits as the Bruins approach their season opener Saturday at Hawaii is among their top priorities, especially given what happened last season. UCLA allowed 42 sacks in 2023, ranking No. 113 out of 130 major college football teams.

Garbers was unable to play against Arizona State because of an injury and was knocked out of the game against California, leading to a pair of terrible home losses.

“Last year’s in the past,” DiGiorgio said. “Our main focus is to not let anybody touch Ethan this year. Even if that’s, like, in the run game or whatever he’s doing, we want to protect Ethan. That’s our No. 1 goal.”

It might help that even with three returning starters, UCLA’s offensive line looks nothing like last year’s. Josh Carlin has moved from guard to center, flanked by Spencer Holstege and Nevada Las Vegas transfer Alani Makihele. Reuben Unije, a transfer from Houston, takes over at left tackle opposite DiGiorgio, who has packed 10 pounds onto his 320-pound frame in preparation for the Bruins’ conference switch.

“Definitely put on a little weight for the Big Ten, you know what I’m saying?” DiGiorgio said.

Part of better protecting Garbers has been getting to know him better. The linemen have been spending more time with the quarterback, watching extra film with him in addition to grabbing meals. New offensive line coach Juan Castillo has insisted that the linemen protect Garbers outside the facility as well as inside.

“So anything he needs,” DiGiorgio said, “we’re there for.”

Does that mean DiGiorgio will open the door for Garbers?

“I mean, yeah,” he said, “of course.”

Depth chart

As expected, UCLA coach DeShaun Foster said redshirt sophomore Justyn Martin had secured the top backup quarterback spot behind Garbers.

The only battles for starting spots that remained before the opener, Foster said, were at kicker (Mateen Bhaghani or Blake Glessner) and punter (Brody Richter or Chase Barry).

Testing, testing, 1-2-3

The Bruins simulated game situations using new technology last weekend at the Rose Bowl in an attempt to prepare for their opener. They tested iPads on the sideline, allowing them to review plays in real time, and helmet communication systems that allowed a coach to communicate with one player on offense and defense.

There was also the matter of Foster and his new staff coordinating their communication based on which coaches sat in the press box versus standing on the sideline.

“I just wanted to get out there and kind of give them a little mock game,” Foster said, “just so they can get the special teams tied in with the offense and defense.”

Etc.

The Bruins are scheduled to depart for Honolulu on Thursday and return Sunday. The return is a day later than normal, giving players some beach time leading into the team’s first of two bye weeks this season. … UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia on Hawaii’s Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, the Rainbow Warriors’ 15,194-seat temporary home while they await the completion of renovations to Aloha Stadium: “I mean, it’s got two end zones, so we’ve got an opportunity to play football.” … UCLA is a 14-point favorite over Hawaii.