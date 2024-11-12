Mateen Bhaghani kicking his way into UCLA’s football record book

UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani watches his 57-yard field goal head toward the uprights during the game against Iowa on Friday night.

DeShaun Foster acknowledged that both of the game balls he’s been given this season to commemorate coaching firsts could have gone to someone equally worthy.

His kicker.

That’s how valuable Mateen Bhaghani has been in his first season at UCLA.

The transfer from California made a game-winner against Hawaii that represented Foster’s first coaching victory (earning him a game ball from athletic director Martin Jarmond) and converted a career-long 57-yarder against Iowa last Friday to help give Foster his first home victory (and a second game ball from his boss).

“I’m glad we got him from that other school up the road,” Foster said Tuesday.

Bhaghani’s consistency in making 14 of 17 field-goal attempts this season has done more than put the sophomore in the conversation to join Norm Johnson, John Lee, Chris Sailer, Justin Medlock and Ka’imi Fairbairn as one of the Bruins’ all-time great kickers; it has also earned him the nickname “Money Bhags” from special teams coordinator Kodi Whitfield.

“Super cool,” Bhaghani said. “I’ve been enjoying it.”

Bhaghani’s 57-yarder topped the 54-yarder he made earlier this season against Oregon and was the second-longest field goal in school history, trailing only Fairbairn’s 60-yarder against Cal in 2015.

Foster said he was confident in Bhaghani’s ability to connect on the long field goal based on the lack of wind at the Rose Bowl and the way Bhaghani had been booming kicks in pregame warmups. So how far does Foster think Bhaghani’s range might extend to?

“I think 60 might be it,” Foster said. “He’s pretty consistent — he thinks he can hit 60. That’s what he tells me.”

Bhaghani said his range extended to 65 yards in practice and he’d be willing to kick from wherever he was given an opportunity in a game.

The key to consistency, Bhaghani said, is keeping the same routine for every kick. He wants his mind to be clear and to keep the same form on the snap and the hold.

That could be tricky Friday evening given there’s a chance of rain when the resurgent Bruins (4-5 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) face Washington (5-4, 3-4) at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Foster said his specialists have practiced with wet balls in preparation for the conditions they might encounter.

“I’m honestly not too concerned about it,” Bhaghani said. “I’ve played in some wet conditions last year and we’ve been practicing with wet balls and stuff like that. So feeling confident, feeling good.”

Bhaghani holds an appreciation for the kickers who have come before him at UCLA, recalling Fairbairn’s school record from memory. He also credited former UCLA kicker J.J. Molson — who happened to be kicking 50-yarders on the Bruins’ practice field in hopes of catching on with an NFL team as Bhaghani spoke with reporters — for giving him advice.

Being of Pakistani descent, Bhaghani said he wanted to be a trailblazer for others like him with an interest in football. Several kids have reached out on social media to say it’s nice to see someone like themselves do so well on such a big stage.

“I definitely want to show kids of my skin color and my race,” Bhaghani said, “that anything’s possible.”

Etc.

Foster said left tackle Niki Prongos, who departed the game against Iowa because of an unspecified injury, would likely miss the game against Washington but could return for the Bruins’ rivalry game against USC on Nov. 23. … Redshirt freshman wide receiver Carter Shaw is out for the season because of an unspecified injury, Foster said. … Linebacker Carson Schwesinger is one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the top college football player who started his career as a walk-on. Schwesinger was also selected the Big Ten’s defensive player of the week after making two interceptions against Iowa. Foster closed his session with reporters by lobbying for them to help put Schwesinger on as many postseason awards ballots as possible.