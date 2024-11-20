Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. lead UCLA to a win over Idaho State

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) controls the ball in the paint under pressure from Idaho State forward Blake Daberkow (32) Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion.

As UCLA’s search for reliable offense continues, one tandem keeps rising above the rest.

The frontcourt duo of Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. showed once again Wednesday night all the ways it can get buckets for the Bruins.

The first half was a display of perfection for Dailey, who made all five of his shots. The second half belonged to Bilodeau and his ability to bury one jumper after another.

The forwards accounted for nearly half of UCLA’s offense during an 84-70 victory over Idaho State at Pauley Pavilion, combining for 36 points while making 15 of 23 shots.

Bilodeau scored 20 points on eight-for-14 shooting, including four of four from three-point range. Dailey added 16 points for the Bruins (4-1) while making seven of nine shots to go with seven rebounds.

Guard Sebastian Mack contributed 21 points off the bench on the strength of 15 free throws for the Bruins, who have won three consecutive games in convincing fashion since their setback against New Mexico earlier this month.

In the midst of a stretch of seven consecutive games against low- and mid-major opponents, UCLA continues to tinker with lineups before facing bigger challenges that will require a more streamlined approach.

“I’d like to have a lineup that makes a lot of shots,” coach Mick Cronin cracked earlier this week, “and doesn’t turn the ball over.”

Since infuriating their coach with a lack of toughness against New Mexico, the Bruins have pleased him with improved competitiveness and defensive intensity.

Next on Cronin’s to-do list? Get better at rebounding, reducing turnovers and making shots.

There was some progress Wednesday in that the Bruins made 27 of 47 shots (a season-high 57.4%) and committed a reasonable 11 turnovers. But they gave up 10 offensive rebounds after putting a lid on the basket in practice this week to emphasize boxing out.

UCLA also exhibited some defensive slippage after holding its three previous opponents to 50 points or fewer at home this season.

Idaho State may not have much name recognition, but the Bengals have a proud history against UCLA. Some might say they ended the Bruins basketball dynasty with a 76-75 upset over a Marques Johnson-led team in the second round of the 1977 NCAA tournament.

John Wooden was already gone, you say? True, but the Bruins had extended their run of Final Fours the year after he retired in 1975, only for the team’s streak of 10 consecutive trips to college basketball’s biggest stage to end thanks to a flurry of points and rebounds from Idaho State’s Steve Hayes.

Senior forward Isaiah Griffin looked like he might reprise that role while scoring Idaho State’s first 12 points Wednesday. At that point, the Bengals (2-4) held a 12-10 lead and appeared like they might have a chance for a breakthrough after single-digit losses to Arizona State, USC and Cal State Fullerton.

But Bilodeau and Dailey countered with back-to-back three-pointers to spark a 10-0 run, and the Bruins were never seriously challenged again. Griffin finished with 16 points to lead Idaho State.

UCLA junior point guard Dylan Andrews, returning from a groin injury that had sidelined him the previous two games, collected three points, four assists and two turnovers in 12 minutes.