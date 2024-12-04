Early signing day could have gone better for UCLA and DeShaun Foster

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster walks on the sideline before a loss to Oregon on Sept. 28. Early signing day wasn’t a particularly kind one for Foster and his coaching staff.

As DeShaun Foster spoke with reporters about his first recruiting class, the UCLA coach’s efforts to restock his roster were becoming more complicated.

Quarterback Madden Iamaleava and wide receiver Jace Brown, widely expected to become Bruins, publicly revealed Wednesday afternoon they were instead becoming Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Long Beach Poly High teammates were the second and third players verbally committed to UCLA who changed their allegiance. Epi Sitanilei, a four-star edge rusher prospect from St. John Bosco, had earlier announced that he was headed to Ohio State instead of UCLA.

The first day of the early signing period also came with a few pleasing developments for Foster and his recruiting staff. The Bruins landed LaRue Zamorano, a cornerback from Corona Centennial who recently decommitted from Michigan State, and Lucien Holland, an edge rusher from Inglewood who recently decommitted from Boise State.

“It’s been a real roller-coaster ride today,” Foster said, “and that’s what recruiting is.”

After all the losses and additions were tallied, UCLA’s 17-member recruiting class dropped from No. 35 nationally and No. 11 in the Big Ten in the 247Sports rankings to No. 48 nationally and No. 14 in the Big Ten.

Foster acknowledged the need to bring in additional talent through the transfer portal after quarterback Justyn Martin, running back T.J. Harden and slot receiver Logan Loya were among the team’s players who announced they would seek opportunities elsewhere.

“We’ll be able to reload because just like people are leaving, we’re gonna be able to pull guys in,” Foster said. “So, we’re gonna be able to reload. That’s the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. You know, Prime [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] has done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal and he was able to reload.”

Among the recruiting victories Foster hailed was the signing of Oak Hills running back Karson Cox, rated as the top player at his position in California.

“That’s a big get for us,” Foster said. “We wanted to make sure we held onto this kid. He’s somebody that’s true to his word and he’s been rocking with us for a long time, so I commend him for being that type of player and that type of kid.”

Oak Hills running back Karson Cox is one of the players UCLA signed on Wednesday. UCLA coach DeShaun Foster is excited about what Cox could potentially bring to the Bruins. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Foster said Cox was expected to enroll in time for spring practice, joining a long list of fellow newcomers that includes Zamorano, offensive tackle Garrison Blank, edge rusher Cole Cogshell, tight ends Noah Flores and Dylan Sims, quarterback Colton Gumino, safety Jadyn Hudson, defensive lineman Tyler Partlow and linebackers Weston Port and Scott Taylor.

Foster said he thought his team had sufficient depth at running back — Cox will join a long list of teammates at the position that includes Jalen Berger, Cameron Jones, Isaiah Carlson, Anthony Frias II, Deshun Murrell, Troy Leigber, Peter Bario and Leo Kemp — but would seek a quarterback through the transfer portal in addition to a few safeties and reinforcements along the offensive and defensive lines.

Foster said he did not think those who left as transfers were doing so in search of a bigger payday from another school’s name, image and likeness funds given what he’s been told in exit interviews.

“I wouldn’t say that we’re losing kids to money,” said Foster, adding that he did not expect “too many more surprises” in terms of departures. “I wouldn’t say that ‘cause I haven’t had any of those conversations. So, I wouldn’t think that money was an issue.”

So why might players who stuck with Foster through his first season want to leave now?

“When you’ve been in college five years, you kind of want a change,” Foster said. “You know, when you’ve been in there four years, you kind of want a change. So, certain guys have been here a certain amount of time so you can tell that they might want to just try something new.”

After starting the NIL collective Bruins for Life midway through the season, Foster said he was pleased with the amount of money raised but would always want more.

“All of it,” Foster said when asked if he could specify a dollar amount he was seeking. “And to hit the lotto. It’s gonna take a lot of money, but I’m not gonna just throw money out there” to any player.

Asked how much money he’s raised, Foster intimated that a ballpark figure would become evident as players started to trickle in through the transfer portal.

“You guys will be able to see,” he said. “Maybe just add it up once you guys see who gets here, you know what I mean? Because we all know quarterbacks are going to be expensive, and I have to get one of those.”