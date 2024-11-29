Mater Dei claims Southern Section Division 1 football title in battle with St. John Bosco

Semi Taulanga of Mater Dei High holds up the Southern Section Division 1 championship plaque after a 31-24 win over St. John Bosco at Veterans Stadium on Friday night.

From Florida to Georgia to Texas, the greatness of high school football has been proven year after year, and on a memorable Friday night at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, the two best teams in California, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, put on a show so convincing that no one will dare question the Golden State’s surge of talent.

“The talent on this team is ridiculous,” Mater Dei first-year coach Raul Lara said after his team came away with a 31-24 victory in the Southern Section Division 1 championship game, winning CIF title No. 14 for the Monarchs (12-0).

St. John Bosco (11-2), which lost to Mater Dei 59-14 in an earlier Trinity League game, made the Monarchs sweat out victory for the first time all season behind a gusty, fearless effort by freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu, who completed 14 of 26 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns going against a defense that was considered unbeatable.

Tight end Mark Bowman of Mater Dei makes a catch against St. John Bosco. (Craig Weston)

Not until running back Jordon Davison broke loose for a 26-yard gain with two minutes left for a first down did Mater Dei clinch its victory. Davison, committed to Oregon, finished with 196 yards rushing in 28 carries and scored three touchdowns.

“That’s the two best teams in the country in my opinion,” St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said. “For us to go toe to toe for four quarters, I’m more than proud. We’re going to have a great team next season.”

Credit Mater Dei for the key adjustment at the end of the first half. That’s when the Monarchs inserted Adam Foglesong, a 290-pound lineman, to be a blocker at tight end, allowing its regular tight end, Mark Bowman, to move outside and start obliterating helpless St. John Bosco defensive backs, clearing the way for Davison.

“That was something we couldn’t stop today,” Braves defensive back Joshua Holland said.

Said Bowman: “Just had to block hard for Jordon.”

Mater Dei held a 17-14 halftime lead and went to the locker room with an uncertain path after the Braves ended the half by getting a blocked field goal by Holland. Mater Dei had an 11-0 lead, but Malau’ulu, who had a pass intercepted by Daryus Dixson on the game’s opening drive, showed his usual poise and toughness. He connected with Madden Williams for a nine-yard touchdown pass with a Mater Dei rusher in his face and fired a 53-yard touchdown passes to fellow freshman Darren Tubbs Jr.

Back and forth it went in the second half. There was a Davison touchdown run for a 24-14 Mater Dei lead. Then Carson Clark picked up 89 yards on a short pass to set up a two-yard touchdown run by Maliq Allen for St. John Bosco.

With 9:08 left, the Braves got a big break when Mater Dei quarterback Dash Beierly was stripped of the ball by Justin Coach before going into the end zone, resulting in a touchback. Mater Dei’s defense gave the ball back to Beierly, and he responded with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Harris for a 31-21 lead with 6:15 left.

St. John Bosco closed to within 31-24 on a 48-yard field goal by CJ Wallace. When an onside kick failed, it was game over.

Davison bulled his way repeatedly for yards.

“I knew I was going to have to put the team on my back,” he said.

This game will be most remembered for the enormous talent at the receiver position. St. John Bosco’s three juniors — Clark, Williams and Daniel Odom — were sensational making plays against Mater Dei’s outstanding secondary. So was ubbs. And there was Mater Dei junior Kayden Dixon-Wyatt contributing his own clutch catches.

Freshman Darren Tubbs Jr. of St. John Bosco gets lifted up by Daniel Odom after 53-yard touchdown catch. (Craig Weston)

St. John Bosco’s season is over. The Braves will be everyone’s No. 1 team for next season because of the many contributors from sophomores and juniors. Mater Dei is expected to play Concord De La Salle in the CIF State Open Division championship bowl game on Dec. 14 at Saddleback College when pairings are announced on Sunday.

Lara, who used to coach at powerful Long Beach Poly, has said he’s never had more talent on a single team.