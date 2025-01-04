Lauren Betts leads top-ranked UCLA past Indiana

UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) and teammate Janiah Barker (0) celebrate after Betts scored while drawing a foul against Indiana during the first half Saturday.

Lauren Betts had 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 UCLA shut out Indiana for more than eight minutes in the first half of a 73-62 victory on Saturday in its first visit as a Big Ten Conference member.

The Bruins (15-0, 4-0) were never seriously threatened after the Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1) missed five shots and committed seven turnovers during an 8-minute, 15-second drought that began late in the first quarter.

Betts made 12 of 16 shots for her ninth double-double of the season. She ensured a fast start by scoring three of the Bruins’ first four baskets in a game in which UCLA led by as many as 16 points.

Advertisement

Kiki Rice had 12 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Bruins while Gabriella Jaquez, who converted a steal into a three-point play to start the second quarter after Indiana had closed to within 18-16 to start a 13-0 run, added 11 points.

Yarden Garzon led the Hoosiers with 19 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil added 12.

Up next

The Bruins visit Purdue on Tuesday. The Hoosiers visit Northwestern on Wednesday.