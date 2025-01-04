Advertisement
Lauren Betts leads top-ranked UCLA past Indiana

UCLA center Lauren Betts, right, and forward Janiah Barker, left, let out celebratory yells after Betts scored and was fouled
UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) and teammate Janiah Barker (0) celebrate after Betts scored while drawing a foul against Indiana during the first half Saturday.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —  Lauren Betts had 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 UCLA shut out Indiana for more than eight minutes in the first half of a 73-62 victory on Saturday in its first visit as a Big Ten Conference member.

The Bruins (15-0, 4-0) were never seriously threatened after the Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1) missed five shots and committed seven turnovers during an 8-minute, 15-second drought that began late in the first quarter.

Betts made 12 of 16 shots for her ninth double-double of the season. She ensured a fast start by scoring three of the Bruins’ first four baskets in a game in which UCLA led by as many as 16 points.

Kiki Rice had 12 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Bruins while Gabriella Jaquez, who converted a steal into a three-point play to start the second quarter after Indiana had closed to within 18-16 to start a 13-0 run, added 11 points.

Yarden Garzon led the Hoosiers with 19 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil added 12.

Up next

The Bruins visit Purdue on Tuesday. The Hoosiers visit Northwestern on Wednesday.

