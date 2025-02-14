Taylor Tinsley and Kaitlyn Terry lead UCLA softball’s push to reach WCWS

UCLA starting pitcher Kaitlyn Terry (55) begins her windup during an NCAA Super Regional in May 2024.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better pitching duo in the nation than UCLA’s Taylor Tinsley and Kaitlyn Terry.

Tinsley and Terry powered UCLA’s return to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series, the first appearance for the two hurlers who shouldered nearly every inning all season.

Through that rigorous run, Tinsley evolved from a fresh-faced leader into a stone-cold ace, while Terry transformed from an untested freshman to a rising star. The Bruins ended the season without a title, leaving the WCWS early.

Another year wiser, the duo are determined to lead the No. 6 Bruins to a championship.

“I would put us against literally anybody in the world,” Terry said. “I want this team to win a ring. ... I just want us to make it to OKC again.”

UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez praised the pitchers’ postseason dominance, a highlight of a team she says she has “never been more proud of” in her coaching career.

The Bruins’ 2024, season, however, left some lingering scars. UCLA got off to an uncharacteristic 3-4 start as it struggled to establish two cornerstone pitchers.

“It was really hard to go through being so bad and then finding a way to come back,” Inouye-Perez said. “That’s why I believe we’ll be much more prepared — our belief is even stronger.”

UCLA fought hard to turn the corner and reach the WCWS. Now the battle-tested Bruins are hungry for a longer postseason run.

UCLA pitcher Taylor Tinsley delivers against Grand Canyon in the NCAA regionals on May 19. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

“There’s a fire in our gut,” Inouye-Perez said. “KT and Taylor Tinsley want to play on that stage again.”

Tinsley embraced the role of becoming the team’s ace while Terry recovered from a meniscus tear early last season. When Tinsley suffered an injury in April, Terry took over the demand and performed at a premier level, carrying the team through a crucial stretch.

Terry’s best performance came with the Pac-12 championship on the line, making three consecutive starts — tossing 21 innings — against Arizona State in her hometown to secure the Pac-12 title.

“She’s a dog,” Tinsley said. “I can see her conviction within each pitch, and her presence is so mature for her age.”

The pitchers are confident they can deliver for the Bruins again during the 2025 campaign, racing out to a 5-0 start during opening weekend.

“I would bet on me and KT versus anybody,” Tinsley said. “There’s such great pitching out there. … But KT and I are always down to go head to head with anybody.”

Inouye-Perez said it remains challenging to rely on two starters when top teams such as Oklahoma and Texas consistently field three-deep rotations, with additional depth extending beyond their aces.

“I would have given a bazillion dollars to have that option,” Inouye-Perez said of not having a third starter. “You never want to put that on someone, having to pitch that often.”

After relying heavily on Tinsley and Terry, UCLA is looking to freshman Addisen Fisher to provide the depth the rotation lacked. Fisher, a Gatorade National Player of the Year, brings the same game-changing presence they saw from Terry a year ago.

“There weren’t a ton of options for pitching, and KT and Taylor really went through a lot,” Fisher said. “So it makes me glad that I get to come in and help them out.”

Fisher boasts a high-velocity fastball and “wicked” drop ball — tools that position her for an immediate impact.

Veterans Tinsley, Terry and Jada Cecil — another starter returning from injury — have taken Fisher under their wing, helping her adjust to collegiate softball.

“I’m feeling pretty confident and ready to show everybody what I’ve got,” Fisher said. “When you combine all of us, it’s a pretty dangerous pitching staff.

Inouye-Perez is also eager to roll out the talented freshman.

“I do want to get Addisen a lot of games to give her as much experience,” Inouye-Perez said. “People are preparing for KT and Taylor, but Addisen Fisher is going to be a serious weapon.”

Fisher is just one piece of the Bruins’ youth movement: a promising group of incoming freshmen poised to fill the gaps at the plate left by roster turnover, with as many as six projected to be in the lineup regularly.

Although Fisher might be the crown jewel of their star-studded incoming class, the entire group has the potential to be transformative, with five players ranked in the top 34 nationally.

“We let our freshmen play,” Inouye-Perez said. “It’s because we bring in top-tier athletes who impact the program right away.”

Catchers Sofia Mujica and Maggie Daniel will split duties behind the plate while Alexis Ramirez rehabs from a torn ACL.

In the infield, power hitter Kaniya Bragg will take over at third base, while Aleena Garcia faces the challenge of replacing Maya Brady at shortstop. Riley Slimp, who emerged as the team’s top hitter in fall ball, will patrol the outfield.

Praised for its hitting ability and defensive versatility, this class looks to replace more than 55% of last season’s production in hits, runs, home runs and runs batted in.

“The only thing we’ve got to get through this year is how quickly the freshmen respond when they fail — how they handle the embarrassment and the frustration,” Inouye-Perez said.

The new-look batting order will still feature key returners such as Jordan Woolery and Megan Grant — both former freshman All-Americans — who are now in leadership roles.

This year’s Bruins say they were inspired by a meaningful event — two separate shooting star sightings during a fall movie night at Easton Field while hosting parents and recruits.

A reminder of the cosmic inspiration is displayed on a large boulder beyond the right-center field fence, painted UCLA blue and decorated with white shooting stars alongside each player’s number.

“We’re aiming higher in 2025,” Inouye-Perez said. “We were challenged, and we figured out how to continue leveling up from a level we had already mastered. We aren’t allowed to go backward.”