USC’s Bennie Boatwright makes All-Pac-12 first team

USC senior forward Bennie Boatwright was named to the All-Pac-12 first team Monday morning, the conference announced.
Boatwright was third in scoring in Pac-12 games, averaging 20.1 points.
USC junior center Nick Rakocevic was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
Also on the first team were Washington’s Jaylen Nowell and Matisse Thybulle; Colorado’s Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV; Arizona State’s Zylan Cheathan; Utah’s Sedrick Barefield; Stanford’s KZ Okpala; Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle; and Washington State’s Robert Franks.
The other players on the five-member second team were UCLA’s Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands, Oregon State’s Stephen Thompson Jr. and Arizona State’s Luguentz Dort and Remy Martin.
The all-freshman team features Dort, UCLA’s Moses Brown, Utah’s Timmy Allen, Washington State’s CJ Elleby and Oregon’s Louis King.
UCLA will open the Pac-12 tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round matchup against Stanford at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.