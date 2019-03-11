Advertisement

USC’s Bennie Boatwright makes All-Pac-12 first team

Mar 11, 2019 | 11:10 AM
USC forward Bennie Boatwright celebrates after scoring against California on Thursday. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

USC senior forward Bennie Boatwright was named to the All-Pac-12 first team Monday morning, the conference announced.

Boatwright was third in scoring in Pac-12 games, averaging 20.1 points.

USC junior center Nick Rakocevic was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Also on the first team were Washington’s Jaylen Nowell and Matisse Thybulle; Colorado’s Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV; Arizona State’s Zylan Cheathan; Utah’s Sedrick Barefield; Stanford’s KZ Okpala; Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle; and Washington State’s Robert Franks.
The other players on the five-member second team were UCLA’s Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands, Oregon State’s Stephen Thompson Jr. and Arizona State’s Luguentz Dort and Remy Martin.

The all-freshman team features Dort, UCLA’s Moses Brown, Utah’s Timmy Allen, Washington State’s CJ Elleby and Oregon’s Louis King.

UCLA will open the Pac-12 tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round matchup against Stanford at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

