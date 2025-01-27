Southern California players named to McDonald’s All-American games

The boys’ and girls’ teams were announced on Monday for the April 1 McDonald’s All-American basketball games in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Southern California was well represented.

Making the boys’ team were Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth, Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt, Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake and Tounde Yessoufou of Santa Maria St. Joseph. Arenas became eligible when he reclassified to become a senior.

Congrats to every player that worked hard to make the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game (April 1, Brooklyn)



4⃣ players from CIF programs plus two from Prolific Prep, which gives The Crew 1⃣4⃣ selections since 2016, No. 3 all-time from a single program behind OHA & MVA. #McDAAG pic.twitter.com/d7tfhOVJl5 — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) January 27, 2025

Khamenia and Burries are the standout players for the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Southern California, respectively.

Advertisement

Addison Deal from Mater Dei and Aliyahna Morris and Grace Knox from Etiwanda were chosen for the girls’ game.