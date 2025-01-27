Advertisement
High School Sports

Southern California players named to McDonald’s All-American games

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow

The boys’ and girls’ teams were announced on Monday for the April 1 McDonald’s All-American basketball games in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Southern California was well represented.

Making the boys’ team were Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth, Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt, Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake and Tounde Yessoufou of Santa Maria St. Joseph. Arenas became eligible when he reclassified to become a senior.

Khamenia and Burries are the standout players for the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Southern California, respectively.

Advertisement

Addison Deal from Mater Dei and Aliyahna Morris and Grace Knox from Etiwanda were chosen for the girls’ game.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement