USC football coach Clay Helton made $3.2 million for 2017-18 fiscal year

Helton coached the Trojans to a Pac-12 championship in 2017 and a berth in the Cotton Bowl, ending that season with an 11-3 record. In February 2018, he received a contract extension until 2023, which could account for the pay raise Helton earned after he made a reported $2.6 million the prior fiscal year. As a private institution, USC is not required to divulge the salary information of its employees.