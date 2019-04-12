USC's Kevin Porter Jr. declares his intention to enter NBA draft

Kevin Porter Jr.’s tenure with USC is over.
The freshman guard announced on Twitter he has hired an agent and declared his intention to enter the NBA draft in June. Porter said he will be represented by Roc Nation.
"Starting off freshman year I really wasn't focused on the NBA draft, but now that the season is over and I see the opportunity that I have, I just want to pursue it for my family, my friends and everyone that has been supporting me," Porter said.
Porter later wrote about his decision via his Twitter account:
Porter’s decision isn’t surprising considering he was projected as a consensus NBA draft lottery pick upon joining USC following a standout prep career at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle.
Still, Porter started in only four of the 21 games he appeared in and served a two-game suspension for an undisclosed team conduct violation. A thigh injury also kept him out for nearly two months.
Porter’s return from injury and suspension didn’t do much to help the Trojans in the second half of the season as they trudged to a 16-17 finish.