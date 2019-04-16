Three-point specialist Noah Baumann transferring to USC

In 2018-19, Baumann averaged 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game playing mostly as a starter for the Spartans. In his last five outings, he had games scoring 26 and 27 points. During both years at San Jose State, Baumann established himself as a three-point specialist. He shot 46 percent from three during his first season and 45.5 percent in his second.