Three-point specialist Noah Baumann transferring to USC

Noah Baumann, a high-percentage three-point shooter who played two years at San Jose State, announced Tuesday from his Twitter account that he will transfer to USC.
Baumann, a 6-foot-5 guard and Phoenix native, will sit out a year because of NCAA transfer rules and have two years of eligibility remaining with the Trojans.
In 2018-19, Baumann averaged 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game playing mostly as a starter for the Spartans. In his last five outings, he had games scoring 26 and 27 points. During both years at San Jose State, Baumann established himself as a three-point specialist. He shot 46 percent from three during his first season and 45.5 percent in his second.
USC coach Andy Enfield has put an emphasis on outside shooting in rebuilding his roster this offseason, adding Baumann and fellow three-point marksman Quinton Adlesh, a grad transfer from Columbia who will play one season with USC.
The Trojans now have one scholarship available for 2019-20.