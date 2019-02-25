Former USC linebacker Porter Gustin pushes through doubts, concerns for NFL combine

“There’s no bigger stage to be able to put on a show, no bigger stage to be able to improve your draft stock,” Lewis says. “I’m ready to unleash him. Our goal is to have everybody be like, ‘Who stole the show at the combine? Porter Gustin.’ I want him all over every station, ESPN, I want everyone to say, ‘This is amazing. We weren’t expecting him to run,’ so everyone wakes up again. In my opinion, there’s no better pass rusher in the 2019 draft than this kid.”