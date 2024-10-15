Advertisement
After ‘a series of concussions,’ USC linebacker Eric Gentry to miss rest of season

USC linebacker Eric Gentry raises his hand toward his face and shushes the rowdy Michigan crowd
USC linebacker Eric Gentry says he has suffered multiple concussions this season and decided to redshirt.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
Ryan Kartje.
By Ryan Kartje
Staff WriterFollow
Finally matched with a scheme that fit him and a staff that understood his unusual skillset, Eric Gentry seemed primed for a breakout season on USC’s new-look defense.

But after disclosing “a series of concussions in a short period of time,” Gentry said he will sit out the rest of this season with the intention of redshirting to retain one last year of eligibility at USC in 2025.

The decision to sit out, Gentry said on social media, “breaks my heart.”

“This decision has not been easy,” Gentry wrote, “but after thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family and the coaching staff, I know it’s the right choice for my well-being and long-term health.”

Gentry made clear in his statement that his decision has “absolutely nothing to do” with playing time or name, image and likeness revenue opportunities, distinguishing himself from other athletes who redshirted. Earlier this season, defensive tackle Bear Alexander announced he’d sit out due to a playing time dispute, while fellow linebacker Raesjon Davis hoped to return next year with a larger role.

For Gentry, the decision comes on the heels of his best four-week stretch as a college football player. Through four games, Gentry led the Trojans in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks as a one-man wrecking crew, capable of plugging holes or rushing off the edge.

Few players in the Big Ten made a bigger impact on defense. But Gentry suffered a concussion against Wisconsin and missed the two games since.

It’s unclear when the linebacker suffered any other concussions before that.

