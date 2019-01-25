Kevin Porter Jr. shows off his skills as USC romps Arizona

The young folks may have come out to see Porter dunk, but they were lucky to see him play at all. Porter missed the Oregon and UCLA games because of an undisclosed conduct issue that occurred during the team’s trip to Oregon, but USC coach Andy Enfield saw enough improvement in Porter’s understanding of his expectations as an elite college basketball player to unleash him Thursday. Enfield said Porter’s situation would be evaluated weekly from here on out, so maybe don’t get too comfortable seeing him.